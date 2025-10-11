LIVE TV
Home > India > Want To Book A Train Ticket This Diwali? Beat The Tatkal Chaos And Book Like A Oro With This IRCTC Guide To Get You Home On Time, Even If You Don't Have A Confirmed Ticket Yet!

Traveling home this Diwali? Beat the festive rush with this simple IRCTC booking guide. Learn how to book train tickets yourself, save money, and increase your chances of confirmation.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 11, 2025 12:15:41 IST

Diwali is Around The Corner – Let’s Get You Home

We’re all excited, the festive season is finally here. What makes it even more special is the thought of going back home, being with our families, and taking a much-needed break from our everyday routines. The joy of celebrating Diwali with loved ones, away from laptop screens and city chaos, is truly unmatched.

As someone living away from my hometown, I know that the biggest joy is the journey back home. But let’s be honest, that joy can turn into stress when we don’t get a confirmed train ticket. Every year, it’s the same story: fares shoot up, tickets go into long waiting lists, and things start to feel out of control.

But don’t worry, there’s still hope, and there’s still time.

There are only 10 days left, and yes, many of us are still struggling to get a ticket. Long queues outside ticket counters, high Tatkal prices, and agent fees only make things harder. And if you’ve never booked a ticket online before, it can feel overwhelming.

So let me help you.
Let’s take this one step at a time.

Book Your Own Tickets On IRCTC, Easily And Confidently

With just an IRCTC ID and a little guidance, you can:

  • Book your own ticket, anytime, day or night
  • Avoid agent fees and save at least ₹500–₹1000
  • Track seat availability, waiting list status, and confirmation chances in real time
  • Use Tatkal booking tips to boost your chances of getting a last-minute seat

Let’s Make This Diwali Journey Happen

Even if it’s last-minute, you still have a good chance, especially with Tatkal and smart planning.
So don’t lose heart. With a little help, you’ll be on your way home to celebrate Diwali with your family.

Ready to book?
Check out the step-by-step IRCTC booking guide to help you get started.

Before You Book On IRCTC: Prepare for the Rush

  • Create an IRCTC Account
    • Register on the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect app using your email ID and mobile number.
  • Link Aadhaar
    • Starting July 15, 2025, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication is mandatory for online Tatkal bookings.
    • Ensure your Aadhaar is linked and verified in your IRCTC profile.
  • Create a Master List
    • Add passenger details in advance using the Master List feature on the IRCTC app or website.
    • Enables single-click passenger selection during booking to save time.
  • Check Train Schedule in Advance
    • Know your train number, boarding station, and destination before the booking window opens.
  • Top-Up Your IRCTC Wallet
    • Load funds into your IRCTC e-wallet for faster payments and to avoid failures with third-party gateways.

Step-by-Step Booking On The IRCTC Website

1. Log in to Your Account

  • Go to the IRCTC website

  • Enter your username and password

2. Plan Your Journey

  • Enter your origin, destination, date of travel, and preferred class

  • Optionally, select “Flexible with Date” if your travel dates are flexible

3. Search for Trains

  • Click “Find Trains” or “Search” to view available trains on your selected route

4. Check Availability and Fare

  • Click on the train’s class (e.g., Sleeper, 3AC) to view:

    • Seat availability

    • Ticket fare

5. Select and Book

  • Once you find a suitable train and class, click “Book Now”

6. Enter Passenger Details

  • Fill in details like:

    • Name

    • Age

    • Gender

    • Berth preference (Lower, Middle, Upper, Side)

  • Use your Master List to autofill passenger details quickly

7. Choose Payment Method

  • Select a payment method from:

    • IRCTC e-wallet

    • Net Banking

    • UPI

    • Credit/Debit Card

  • Using the IRCTC wallet can help you complete the payment faster

8. Complete the Booking

  • After successful payment, you will:

    • Receive your e-ticket via email and SMS

    • Be able to access it anytime in the “Booked Ticket History” section on the IRCTC website

Special Tips For Tatkal Booking On IRCTC

1. When to Book

  • Tatkal bookings open 1 day prior to the train’s departure from its origin station:

    • 10:00 AM: For AC classes (1A, 2A, 3A).

    • 11:00 AM: For Non-AC classes (Sleeper, 2S).

2. Login Early

  • Log in a few minutes before the Tatkal window opens.

  • Be ready to act quickly — tickets sell out in seconds.

3. No Refund on Confirmed Tatkal Tickets

  • IRCTC does not refund money for confirmed Tatkal tickets upon cancellation.

  • Book only if you’re sure of your travel.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 12:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS