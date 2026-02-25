LIVE TV
Water Cut Alert: Delhi Jal Board Announces Supply To Be Affected For 2 Days | Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Delhi Water Cut: Several areas of the national capital will face a two-day water disruption starting February 25, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced. The temporary shutdown is linked to infrastructure work at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 25, 2026 17:35:55 IST

Delhi Water Cut: Several areas of the national capital will face a two-day water disruption starting February 25, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced. The temporary shutdown is linked to infrastructure work at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant.

In a public notice, DJB said the interruption is necessary to facilitate interconnection of a newly laid 1,500 mm diameter twin raw water pipeline in Bhagya Vihar with the existing main pipeline at the treatment plant.

Delhi Water Cut: Water Cut Timings

According to the advisory, water supply will remain affected for 48 hours from 11 am on February 25 to 11 am on February 27. The utility has urged residents in the affected zones to store adequate water in advance to minimise inconvenience during the shutdown.

Areas Likely to Be Impacted

The disruption is expected to affect several colonies, villages and residential pockets across southwest Delhi and adjoining areas.

Key localities include-

Dwarka Sub City, Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Uttam Nagar colonies, Pochanpur, Bharthal, Amberahi village, Madhu Vihar, Sagar Pur, Kailash Puri, Durga Park, Mangla Puri, Raj Nagar (Phase I & II), Bagdola village, Bijwasan, Dhulsiras, Binda Pur, Sewak Park, Bharat Vihar, Sita Puri, Raja Puri, Jiwan Park, Indra Park, Milap Nagar, Chanakya Place, Arjun Park, Laxmi Vihar, Bajrang Enclave, Maksudabad, Naya Bazar, Vijay Park, Sai Baba Enclave, Nangli Sakrawati and its extension, Ranaji Enclave, Shyam Vihar, Dharampura, Roshanpura, Deenpur village, Matiala, Palam, Vishwas Park, Sadh Nagar (Part I & II), Nanhey Park, Bamnoli village, Shahbad Mohammadpur village, Kapashera village, Indira Gandhi International Airport, ICCC (Yashobhumi), and Najafgarh town along with nearby areas.

Advisory Issued

DJB said normal supply will resume once the pipeline interconnection work is completed at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant. Residents have been advised to monitor official announcements for updates and plan water usage accordingly.

ALSO READ: ‘Delhi Ke Darinde Mat Kahiye’: Man Accused Of Racially Abusing Arunachal Women Requests People To Listen To Couple’s Side; Claims Threats To Self, Family

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS