Home > India > "We have done historic work of implementing UCC": Uttarakhand CM

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 18:06:09 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday asserted that his government has focused on overall development while also taking “tough and historic” decisions in the interest of the state, which includes the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Along with ensuring the overall development of our state, we have also taken many tough and historic decisions in the interest of the state. We have also done the historic work of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand,” Dhami said while addressing a gathering here.

Dhami made the remarks while attending the Uttarakhand Samagra Jain Samaj Sammelan at Jain Bhawan in Dehradun.

“Jain principles have a very special place in our culture and philosophy. Jainism has the feeling of the welfare of all living beings, and non-violence is the main basis of Jainism. Jainism has taught the whole world that non-violence is the religion of the brave,” the Uttarakhand CM said.

Meanwhile, Dhami took the blessings of the Jain spiritual leaders.

He said that Acharya Saurabh Sagar Muni Ji Maharaj’s life is a true embodiment of discipline, renunciation, and non-violence. He highlighted that Saurabhanchal Teerth and Jeevan Asha Hospital stand as examples of his visionary leadership and compassion, guiding society on the path of faith and service.

The Chief Minister stated that Jainism has given the world the profound message that non-violence is the true essence of valour. He added that the Jain community has set an extraordinary example not only of non-violence but also of unity and social cohesion.

The Chief Minister emphasised that preserving the demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a key priority of the government. To this end, anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been enforced. He also informed that more than 9,000 acres of government land have been freed from illegal encroachments.

The Chief Minister added that the government will seriously consider the suggestion of establishing a Jain Welfare Board. Expressing confidence, he said that the Jain community will continue to contribute to the comprehensive development of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS