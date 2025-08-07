We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025: Nirbhaya’s Parents and RG Kar Survivor’s Family Honored At The Event As A Powerful Tribute

WE WOMEN WANT brought together the parents of the Nirbhaya and RG Kar rape victim. These two cases shook the nation. The host, Devika Chopra, paid a heartfelt tribute to the immense courage of the victims’ families.

The event, titled “War Against the Beasts,” had the presence of Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi, RG Kar victim’s parents Sekhar Ranjan Debnath and Ratna Debnath, along with Supreme Court lawyer and Nirbhaya family advocate, Seema Khushwaha. The platform called this movement a fight against the darkest evils of society.

Sekhar Ranjan Debnath broke down as he recalled his daughter’s dedication as a doctor. He spoke of her hard-earned success during her college days, her tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how proud he was of her commitment to saving lives. “She never let a patient die in her care,” he said.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi reminded of the struggles she faced in her fight for justice. She also promised to always stand with victims and urged leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to help these women and their families.

Advocate Seema Khushwaha thanked NewsX for their support and called for better infrastructure and police reforms to speed up justice. Ratna Debnath, the RG Kar victim’s mother, simply said: “We demand justice.”