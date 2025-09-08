Weather Update: Delhi NCR, Gujarat And Others To Witness Heavy Rain

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4Degree Celcius C on Sunday, September 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature stood at 25.1 Degree Celcius , which was 0.5 Degree Celcius below the season’s average. On Monday, September 8, the IMD predicted thunderstorms and rain, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 35 Degree Celcius and the minimum around 24 Degree Celcius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 80 percent at 5:30 pm on Sunday. The city’s weather remained mostly dry, except for light rainfall in scattered areas. IMD also noted that changing conditions may bring more showers in the coming days.

Rainfall Distribution Across Delhi NCR

The Ridge recorded 5.7 mm of rainfall, while Mayur Vihar reported 16 mm and Pitampura logged 1.5 mm. In contrast, areas such as Safdarjung, Palam, Ayanagar, Pusa, Najafgarh, and Janakpuri received no measurable rain on Sunday. Despite limited rainfall, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 74 at 4 pm. Officials said scattered rainfall could provide temporary relief from rising temperatures. However, they also warned that increasing humidity might cause discomfort for residents in the upcoming days.

Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods in Punjab

Heavy rainfall in Punjab caused severe flooding across several districts, leading to flash floods as rivers overflowed. The Indian Army launched rescue operations, distributed relief materials, and provided medical aid to affected residents.

According to reports, at least 46 people have lost their lives, and several villages remain submerged. Officials confirmed that food grains in nearly 40 to 50 villages were destroyed due to floodwater. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the scale of destruction requires relief work to continue until November. Rescue teams remain active in low-lying areas where flooding has disrupted essential services.

Gujarat Faces Waterlogging and Civic Disruptions

Gujarat experienced heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, with Vadodara facing the worst impact. Areas like Subhanpura, Tarsali, and Vadsar witnessed waterlogging on September 6. Authorities shut a section of Koteshwar Road after rising water levels in the Vishwamitri River.

The flooding caused major disruptions in transport and daily activities. Civic bodies carried out water removal and relief operations in the affected areas. Residents in low-lying regions reported water entering homes, causing damage to property and local businesses.

State officials are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further disruption in public life.

The IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall in several parts of India during the coming days. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rain between September 10 and 11. Odisha may face heavy showers on September 9 and 10, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will continue to see rainfall. Bihar will receive rain between September 8 and 10.

Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam are likely to witness heavy rain from September 10 to 12. Tamil Nadu is expected to see rainfall until September 10, while Kerala will experience showers on September 9 and 10.

