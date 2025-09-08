PM Modi Was Very Quick To Respond To Donald Trump: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to US President Donald Trump’s recent comments on India-US ties.

Tharoor said the Prime Minister responded quickly, while the Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of the partnership. He described the relationship as a comprehensive global strategic partnership that still exists. Tharoor added that this message remains important for India to share.

He said India cannot completely ignore the 50 per cent tariffs or the remarks that came from President Trump and his officials in the past.

Tharoor Cautions on India-US Relations

Shashi Tharoor stated that serious repair work remains necessary between the governments and diplomats of both nations. He said President Trump has a mercurial temperament and his words have hurt Indian sentiments.

Tharoor explained that the 50 per cent tariffs already created real consequences for India. He said that while India can welcome the new tone, it must do so carefully. Tharoor added that India cannot forgive and forget quickly, as people in the country face difficulties on the ground. He stressed that these challenges must be addressed for ties to strengthen further.

PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Remarks on Friendship

Amid the ongoing tariff dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to United States President Donald Trump’s remarks about their friendship.

Trump had said that he and PM Modi would “always be friends,” even as the two countries faced tension over tariffs on Indian goods. Modi replied on X, saying he “deeply appreciates” and “fully reciprocates” Trump’s sentiments. He highlighted that India and the US share a forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership. Modi’s response underlined the importance of continuing cooperation, despite the current issues over trade between the two nations.

Donald Trump Calls PM Modi a Great Leader

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with ANI. When asked if he was ready to reset relations with India, Trump said he “always will.”

He called Modi a great Prime Minister and stressed that India and the US share a “very special relationship.” Trump added that occasional differences arise but insisted there was nothing to worry about. He also said he disagreed with certain actions by India at the moment but reiterated his willingness to keep friendship strong with Modi.

