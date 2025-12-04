LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is Bharat Taxi? Govt To Roll Out New Service To Take On Ola, Uber, Here’s What It Offers

What Is Bharat Taxi? Govt To Roll Out New Service To Take On Ola, Uber, Here's What It Offers

The initiative is designed to offer an alternative for drivers working with private operators by giving them more control and a larger share of their earnings.

Representational image. (Freepik)

Published: December 4, 2025 02:23:39 IST

What Is Bharat Taxi? Govt To Roll Out New Service To Take On Ola, Uber, Here’s What It Offers

The central government has begun pilot trials for its new ride-hailing service, Bharat Taxi, which aims to compete with popular platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and others. The initiative is designed to offer an alternative for drivers working with private operators by giving them more control and a larger share of their earnings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the launch in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 2. He said the purpose of the Bharat Taxi app is to make drivers independent of private companies that take high commissions. According to him, the platform is owned and controlled by the drivers themselves, ensuring they receive a bigger portion of the fare and have a stronger role in decision-making.

Bharat Taxi will be operated by Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative registered under the MSCS Act 2002. Reports suggest it is the world’s first national mobility cooperative, with no government stake in the platform. The cooperative already has more than 51,000 registered driver-members in New Delhi and Saurashtra, Gujarat, where the service is currently undergoing trials at the beta stage.

In Bharat Taxi’s model, drivers are not just service providers but also co-owners of the platform. They benefit from the app’s growth and operations. The service is supported by a national-level federation formed on June 6, 2025, which includes eight major cooperatives: NCDC, IFFCO, GCMMF, NABARD, NDDB, NCEL and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. Together, they provide full funding for the platform. This makes Bharat Taxi one of the largest cooperatives in the country working directly for the welfare of drivers.

The app follows a zero-commission model and works through a single-window system to offer transparent, affordable and reliable transport for passengers. The government and cooperatives believe this initiative is a major step in redefining ride-hailing in India through fairness, shared ownership and cooperative strength.

For drivers, the benefits are significant. They get full financial transparency, receive the entire fare without deductions and have representation on the cooperative board. They are also eligible to earn a share of annual profits and dividends.

What Is Bharat Taxi? Govt To Roll Out New Service To Take On Ola, Uber, Here’s What It Offers

QUICK LINKS