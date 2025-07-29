LIVE TV
What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

During a debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that The Resistance Front (TRF), which initially claimed responsibility for the attack, carried out 25 attacks between 2020 and 2025, asking why the government did not impose a ban on TRF earlier. The ban was imposed in 2023, six years after its formation, she said. What is TRF? All you need to know.

What Is The Resistant Front? (Photo Credit - X)
What Is The Resistant Front? (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 29, 2025 20:28:00 IST

During a debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that The Resistance Front (TRF), which initially claimed responsibility for the attack, carried out 25 attacks between 2020 and 2025, asking why the government did not impose a ban on TRF earlier. The ban was imposed in 2023, six years after its formation, she said.

What Is The Resistance Front (TRF)?

The Resistance Front is a terrorist organisation which is an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. The group has carried out multiple assaults on Indian security forces, including as recently as 2024. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

In response to the attack, the Indian government launched several missiles targeting non-military establishments in Pakistan under the Operation Sindoor.

The United States Designated TRF As A Foreign Terrorist Organisation

Recently, the United States designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The Government of India welcomed the decision of the United States, saying that we acknowledge and appreciate the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in this regard, a press statement read, released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Ministry Issues Statement To Acknowledge US’s Decision 

The statement further stated, “The TRF, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025 for which it twice claimed responsibility.”

“India has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure. India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable, “The statement read. 

What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
What Is The Resistant Front? The Terror Group Which Claimed Responsibility Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

