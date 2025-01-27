The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and individuals or communities under special protections.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand today, January 27, 2025, making it the first state in independent India to enact the legislation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This move has sparked opposition from various political parties and religious groups, but all necessary preparations, including the approval of rules and training of officials, have been completed, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami described the UCC as Uttarakhand’s contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed, harmonious, and self-reliant nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Implementing the UCC was a key promise of the BJP during the 2022 assembly elections, which resulted in the party returning to power for a second consecutive term—an unprecedented achievement in the state’s history since its formation in 2000.

Dhami has credited this electoral success to the party’s commitment to the UCC.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi called the UCC implementation in Uttarakhand a “pilot project,” accusing the BJP of bypassing consensus and hastening the process to pave the way for nationwide adoption.

Key Features of Uttarakhand’s UCC

Scope and Applicability:

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and individuals or communities under special protections.

Regulation Areas:

The law standardizes rules related to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters.

It mandates an equal legal marriageable age of 21 for men and 18 for women, prohibits polygamy, and bans practices like ‘halala.’

Marriage Registration:

Couples must register their marriages within 60 days of solemnization, whether performed under religious customs or legal provisions.

Online facilities have been set up to simplify the process. Marriages that occurred before March 26, 2010, or outside Uttarakhand, can also be registered if the parties meet legal criteria.

Testamentary Succession:

The UCC introduces streamlined procedures for drafting and revoking wills, including codicils. Flexible rules are in place for soldiers, air force personnel, and mariners on active duty to create privileged wills.

Live-In Relationships:

All live-in relationships must be registered under the Act to ensure legal clarity.

Broader Impact Of UCC

The implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand could serve as a model for other states. BJP-led states like Assam have already expressed interest in following suit. Proponents see this as a significant step toward legal uniformity across the country, while critics argue that the lack of consensus could deepen social divisions.

ALSO READ: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Has ‘Indian DNA’, Shares Details With PM Modi During A Lighter Moment