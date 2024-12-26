Singh pursued his education at Panjab University in Chandigarh before attending the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. He later earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oxford.

Manmohan Singh (born September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, India, now in Pakistan) was a renowned Indian economist and politician who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. A Sikh, he made history as the first individual from a minority community to hold this prestigious office.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after his health deteriorated.

Singh pursued his education at Panjab University in Chandigarh before attending the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. He later earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oxford. During the 1970s, Singh was appointed to several economic advisory roles in the Indian government and served as a consultant to various prime ministers.

He also held notable positions at the Reserve Bank of India, including director (1976–1980) and governor (1982–1985).

When Singh was appointed Finance Minister in 1991, India was facing a severe economic crisis. He implemented bold reforms, including devaluing the rupee, reducing taxes, privatizing public sector enterprises, and encouraging foreign investments. These measures revitalized the economy and ushered in an era of rapid economic growth.

A member of the Indian National Congress, Singh joined the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of Parliament) in 1991 and continued to serve until his retirement. Although he served as Finance Minister until 1996, his attempt to win a seat in the Lok Sabha (the lower house) in 1999 was unsuccessful.

In the 2004 parliamentary elections, the Congress party triumphed over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader and widow of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, declined the role of Prime Minister and instead nominated Singh.

He assumed office with a focus on addressing poverty, fostering peace with Pakistan, and improving harmony among India’s diverse religious communities.

Check his educational qualifications here:

D. Phil., Nuffield College, University of Oxford.

Topic: India’s Export Trends and Prospects for SelfSustained Growth. [Published by Clarendon Press,

Oxford, 1964]

Economic Tripos [First Class honours], University of

Cambridge

M.A. Economics, Panjab University – First Class with

first position in the University

B.A. Economics(Hons.), Panjab University – Second

Class with first position in the University

Intermediate Panjab University – First Class with first

position in the University

1948 Matriculation, Panjab University – First class

