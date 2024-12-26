Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Were The Education Qualifications Of Former PM Manmohan Singh? A Look At His Impressive CV

Singh pursued his education at Panjab University in Chandigarh before attending the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. He later earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oxford.

What Were The Education Qualifications Of Former PM Manmohan Singh? A Look At His Impressive CV

Manmohan Singh (born September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, India, now in Pakistan) was a renowned Indian economist and politician who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. A Sikh, he made history as the first individual from a minority community to hold this prestigious office.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after his health deteriorated.

Singh pursued his education at Panjab University in Chandigarh before attending the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. He later earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Oxford. During the 1970s, Singh was appointed to several economic advisory roles in the Indian government and served as a consultant to various prime ministers.

He also held notable positions at the Reserve Bank of India, including director (1976–1980) and governor (1982–1985).

When Singh was appointed Finance Minister in 1991, India was facing a severe economic crisis. He implemented bold reforms, including devaluing the rupee, reducing taxes, privatizing public sector enterprises, and encouraging foreign investments. These measures revitalized the economy and ushered in an era of rapid economic growth.

A member of the Indian National Congress, Singh joined the Rajya Sabha (the upper house of Parliament) in 1991 and continued to serve until his retirement. Although he served as Finance Minister until 1996, his attempt to win a seat in the Lok Sabha (the lower house) in 1999 was unsuccessful.

In the 2004 parliamentary elections, the Congress party triumphed over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader and widow of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, declined the role of Prime Minister and instead nominated Singh.

He assumed office with a focus on addressing poverty, fostering peace with Pakistan, and improving harmony among India’s diverse religious communities.

Check his educational qualifications here:

D. Phil., Nuffield College, University of Oxford.
Topic: India’s Export Trends and Prospects for SelfSustained Growth. [Published by Clarendon Press,
Oxford, 1964]

Economic Tripos [First Class honours], University of
Cambridge

M.A. Economics, Panjab University – First Class with
first position in the University

B.A. Economics(Hons.), Panjab University – Second
Class with first position in the University

Intermediate Panjab University – First Class with first
position in the University

1948 Matriculation, Panjab University – First class

ALSO READ: Who Is Manmohan Singh’s Wife? Here’s How Former PM Met Her Life Partner For The First Time

Filed under

former PM dies Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Also Read

5 Highlights From The Illustrous Career Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

5 Highlights From The Illustrous Career Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Nitish Katara Murder Case: Vikas Yadav Moves Delhi HC For Furlough

Nitish Katara Murder Case: Vikas Yadav Moves Delhi HC For Furlough

Manmohan Singh’s Daughter Once Felt Betrayed With Former PM’s Controversial Memoir, Called It ‘Mischievous, Unethical Exercise’

Manmohan Singh’s Daughter Once Felt Betrayed With Former PM’s Controversial Memoir, Called It ‘Mischievous, Unethical...

‘Lost A Mentor’, Rahul Gandhi Pay Condolences On The Passing Of Dr Manmohan Singh

‘Lost A Mentor’, Rahul Gandhi Pay Condolences On The Passing Of Dr Manmohan Singh

Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

Entertainment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox