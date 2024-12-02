The Akal Takht has issued a stern directive against former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, assigning him cleaning duties at the Golden Temple as atonement for supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case. The decision also strips his late father, Parkash Singh Badal, of a prestigious Sikh honor, intensifying accountability within the community.

The Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community, has sentenced former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to perform cleaning duties in the kitchens and bathrooms of several gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This directive comes in response to his role in supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim during the 2015 sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Directed to clean bathrooms, serve langar

Additionally, the late Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister and Sukhbir Badal’s father, has been stripped of the Fakhr-e-Qaum (Pride of the Sikh Community) title, which was awarded to him in 2011 for his contributions to the Sikh community.

Sukhbir Badal, who is wheelchair-bound, along with the Akali Dal’s core committee members and leaders who served as cabinet members in 2015, has been directed to clean the bathrooms at the Golden Temple on December 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Following the cleaning duties, they are to bathe and serve langar (community kitchen).

Sukhbir Singh Badal tenders unconditional apology

This punishment was announced after Sukhbir Singh Badal tendered an unconditional apology to the Akal Takht, acknowledging his mistakes.

Earlier in the day, the five Sikh high priests, led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, declared the religious punishment, known as tankhah, for the misconduct. The jathedar also urged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as party president and to reorganize the party under a new leadership panel within six months.

Sukhbir Badal had been declared a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in August for actions taken by the Akali Dal during its time in power in Punjab (2007-2017). These actions included granting a controversial pardon to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in cases of sacrilege, which led to clashes between Dera followers and Sikhs across Punjab.

What is the charge against Sukhbir Singh Badal?

The controversy dates back to 2007 when Gurmeet Ram Rahim impersonated Sikh Gurus in a ceremony, resulting in his excommunication by the Akal Takht. Sukhbir Badal allegedly influenced the pardon granted to the Dera chief, further fueling resentment within the Sikh community.

In a related move, the Akal Takht also revoked the prestigious Fakhr-e-Qaum title bestowed upon Parkash Singh Badal, citing the controversies surrounding the Akali regime’s decisions.

Acknowledging the religious and social sentiments at stake, the SAD working committee had earlier decided against contesting by-elections for four Assembly seats in Punjab. These developments underscore the ongoing efforts within the Sikh community to address issues of religious accountability and community leadership.

Read More: ‘Why Are Muslims Being Targeted?’ Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Central Government Over Waqf Bill