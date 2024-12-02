Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Wheelchair-Bound Sukhbir Singh Badal Asked To Clean Toilets By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct

The Akal Takht has issued a stern directive against former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, assigning him cleaning duties at the Golden Temple as atonement for supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case. The decision also strips his late father, Parkash Singh Badal, of a prestigious Sikh honor, intensifying accountability within the community.

Wheelchair-Bound Sukhbir Singh Badal Asked To Clean Toilets By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct

The Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community, has sentenced former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to perform cleaning duties in the kitchens and bathrooms of several gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This directive comes in response to his role in supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim during the 2015 sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Directed to clean bathrooms, serve langar

Additionally, the late Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister and Sukhbir Badal’s father, has been stripped of the Fakhr-e-Qaum (Pride of the Sikh Community) title, which was awarded to him in 2011 for his contributions to the Sikh community.

Sukhbir Badal, who is wheelchair-bound, along with the Akali Dal’s core committee members and leaders who served as cabinet members in 2015, has been directed to clean the bathrooms at the Golden Temple on December 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Following the cleaning duties, they are to bathe and serve langar (community kitchen).

Sukhbir Singh Badal tenders unconditional apology

This punishment was announced after Sukhbir Singh Badal tendered an unconditional apology to the Akal Takht, acknowledging his mistakes.

Earlier in the day, the five Sikh high priests, led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, declared the religious punishment, known as tankhah, for the misconduct. The jathedar also urged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working committee to accept Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as party president and to reorganize the party under a new leadership panel within six months.

Sukhbir Badal had been declared a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in August for actions taken by the Akali Dal during its time in power in Punjab (2007-2017). These actions included granting a controversial pardon to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in cases of sacrilege, which led to clashes between Dera followers and Sikhs across Punjab.

What is the charge against Sukhbir Singh Badal?

The controversy dates back to 2007 when Gurmeet Ram Rahim impersonated Sikh Gurus in a ceremony, resulting in his excommunication by the Akal Takht. Sukhbir Badal allegedly influenced the pardon granted to the Dera chief, further fueling resentment within the Sikh community.

In a related move, the Akal Takht also revoked the prestigious Fakhr-e-Qaum title bestowed upon Parkash Singh Badal, citing the controversies surrounding the Akali regime’s decisions.

Acknowledging the religious and social sentiments at stake, the SAD working committee had earlier decided against contesting by-elections for four Assembly seats in Punjab. These developments underscore the ongoing efforts within the Sikh community to address issues of religious accountability and community leadership.

Read More: ‘Why Are Muslims Being Targeted?’ Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Central Government Over Waqf Bill

Filed under

Akal Takht Fakhr-e-Qaum Golden Temple Gurmeet Ram Rahim Langar Sacrilege Sukhbir Singh Badal

Advertisement

Also Read

US To Hit 140 Chinese Tech Companies With New Bans: What Will Be Restricted And What’s Excluded

US To Hit 140 Chinese Tech Companies With New Bans: What Will Be Restricted And...

With Highest Rs 2.4 Crore Offer, Record-Breaking Placement Day At IIT Kharagpur

With Highest Rs 2.4 Crore Offer, Record-Breaking Placement Day At IIT Kharagpur

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead...

Will Trump Free Jan 6 Rioters In Response To Hunter Pardon? Here Is What President Elect Suggested

Will Trump Free Jan 6 Rioters In Response To Hunter Pardon? Here Is What President...

Supreme Court Denies Relaxation of GRAP-4 Measures In Delhi NCR, Orders Review On December 5

Supreme Court Denies Relaxation of GRAP-4 Measures In Delhi NCR, Orders Review On December 5

Entertainment

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead Of Release

Woww! Pushpa 2: The Rule Sets New Record With ₹42.50 Crore In Global Pre-Sales Ahead

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

WATCH, Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Released, The Struggle Between Love And Maturity

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

BTS Star V Mourns The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Yeontan In Heartfelt Tribute

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s Habit Of Transforming

‘Don’t Like To F**k With My Body,’ Said Zoe Saldana Once While Admiring Christian Bale’s

Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s What He Said

Daniel Craig’s Fresh Comments On His James Bond Role Has STUNNED The Movie Lovers- Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox