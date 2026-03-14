When Is Eid 2026 In India? March 20 Or 21? Check Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Moon Sighting, Traditions, And Nationwide Celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most widely celebrated and significant Muslim festivals, is just around the corner. As preparations for the festival are in full swing, many are eagerly wondering about the exact date of Eid 2026 in India.

Celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the globe, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and falls on the first day of Shawwal the tenth month of the Hijri calendar.

When Is Eid 2026 in India?

Confusion over the date of Eid often arises because it depends on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon and varies across countries due to time differences. According to the International Astronomical Centre and the UAE’s Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, the crescent moon marking the end of Ramadan will be sighted on 18 March 2026 in countries that began fasting from 18 February.

In India, where fasting commenced on 19 February, Eid is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, 20 March 2026, following the moon sighting on the evening of 19 March. For 2026, there is a slight possibility that Eid could also fall on 21 March, depending on regional moon-sighting announcements.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are likely to celebrate Eid on 19 March, as these countries began Ramadan on 18 February and will observe a four-day public holiday for Eid.

Chand Raat: Pre-Eid Festivities

The evening before Eid, known as Chand Raat, is marked with excitement and joy across India. Once the Shawwal crescent is sighted, families and friends begin festive preparations. During Chand Raat:

People exchange wishes with loved ones.

Women decorate their hands with mehendi (henna).

Special Eid delicacies and sweets are prepared at home.

Chand Raat sets the festive mood for the next day and is an integral part of Eid celebrations.

How Eid-ul-Fitr Is Celebrated

Eid-ul-Fitr, also called “Meethi Eid” (Sweet Eid), is typically celebrated for three days with family, friends, and the community. On the day of Eid, people follow several traditions:

Waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing clean new clothes.

Offering special Eid prayers (Namaz) at mosques or open grounds.

Performing acts of generosity such as feeding the needy or giving money and clothes to the poor.

Children receive Eidi (gifts or money) from elders one of the most joyous moments of the festival.

Significance of Eid

Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the end of fasting after a month of Sehri (pre-dawn meals) to Iftar (breaking the fast at sunset). It is a time for gratitude, reflection, joy, and community bonding, bringing families and communities together in celebration.

With Eid 2026 around the corner, preparations are underway across India. Whether you are planning your Chand Raat shopping, arranging special meals, or preparing to give Eidi, understanding the correct date and traditions ensures that the festival is celebrated with full joy and spirit.

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