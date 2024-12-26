Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
When Manmohan Singh Gave It Back To Sushma Swaraj With A Poetic Jibe In Parliament: Tu Mera Shaukh Dekh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. Reports indicate that he was taken to the emergency ward at AIIMS due to breathing difficulties, and after about an hour, doctors confirmed his death.

Dr. Singh was not only a politician but also a distinguished economist who played a key role in reforming India’s economy. He was also known for his poetic style, often using it to give clever responses and avoid difficult questions.

One of his most famous poetic statements was: “Hazaro Jawabo Se Achi Meri Chupi Hai, Jo Kayi Sawalo Ki Aabru Dhak Leti Hai.” With his passing, social media users are once again sharing videos of his popular parliamentary shayari.

In another instance in Parliament, when BJP leader Sushma Swaraj criticized him by saying, “Tu Idhar udhar Ki Baat Na Kar, Yeh Bata Kafila Luta Kaise” (Please stop beating around the bush, and address the real issue), Dr. Singh responded with, “Mana Ki Mai Teri Deed Kay Nahi Kabil, Tu Mera Shaukh Dekh, Mera Intezar Dekh.” (I accept that I am not as great as you, but see my interest and patience).

Expressing their condolences, the Delhi Congress posted on X, stating, “The demise of renowned economist and former Prime Minister of the country, respected Manmohan Singh ji, is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. The Delhi Congress family pays homage to the memories of respected Manmohan ji and expresses gratitude for his contribution to nation-building. Om Shanti.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Manmohan Singh’s Wife? Here’s How Former PM Met Her Life Partner For The First Time

