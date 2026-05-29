When Will Monsoon Arrive in Mumbai 2026? IMD Forecast, Rain Date & Weather Update

Mumbai Monsoon 2026: Mumbai is expected to receive the southwest monsoon in the first week of June, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts predicting its arrival on June 5-June 6. The normal monsoon onset date for Mumbai is generally around June 11, but current weather conditions suggest the rains may arrive slightly earlier this year.

The IMD has already confirmed favourable conditions for the monsoon’s progress over the Arabian Sea after its early advance into parts of the Andaman Sea and the southeast Arabian Sea. However, updated forecasts released on May 29 indicate that India may receive below normal monsoon rainfall overall during the 2026 season because of developing El Niño conditions later in the season.

Mumbai Likely To Receive Pre-Monsoon Showers Before Full Onset

Mumbai has already started experiencing cloudy skies, rising humidity, and isolated drizzle in several suburbs over the past few days. According to recent IMD observations, light rain and thundershowers are likely to continue intermittently before the official onset of the monsoon in the city.

Weather experts tracking monsoon movement say the current wind patterns over the Arabian Sea are supporting a steady northward movement of rain-bearing systems. If the conditions remain favourable, Mumbai and the nearby Konkan regions could begin seeing widespread rainfall activity during the first week of June.

Last year, Mumbai witnessed one of its earliest monsoon arrivals in decades. While meteorologists are not expecting a repeat of such an exceptionally early onset this year, the chances of the monsoon reaching the city ahead of schedule remain high.

IMD Monitoring El Niño Impact on the 2026 Monsoon Season

Even though the monsoon onset appears timely for western India, IMD has revised its all-India seasonal rainfall forecast downward to around 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), placing the 2026 monsoon season in the “below normal” category.

Meteorologists say the evolving El Niño conditions over the Pacific Ocean could affect rainfall distribution during July and August, which are typically the peak monsoon months. This means Mumbai may still receive intense spells of rain, but seasonal rainfall totals across many regions of India could remain below average.

The IMD has also warned of above-normal temperatures and heatwave conditions across several parts of the country during June. Despite this, coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is expected to remain humid with increasing cloud cover and periodic rainfall activity over the coming days.

Mumbai 10-Day Weather Forecast 2026

Date Weather Condition Max Temp Min Temp Rain Chance May 29 Humid with cloudy skies 33°C 28°C 25% May 30 Partly cloudy, warm 34°C 28°C 30% May 31 Thunderstorms possible 33°C 27°C 40% June 1 Cloudy with scattered showers 32°C 27°C 50% June 2 Intermittent rain likely 31°C 27°C 60% June 3 Moderate showers possible 31°C 26°C 65% June 4 Rain activity may intensify 30°C 26°C 70% June 5 Monsoon conditions likely 29°C 26°C 80% June 6 Widespread rainfall expected 29°C 25°C 85% June 7 Frequent showers throughout the day 28°C 25°C 85%

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