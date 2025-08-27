Who Is A Hindu? Explains RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday explained the meaning of term ‘Hindu’, saying that one who believes in own path and does not force others to change their faith is Hindu. “The term is not just ‘dharmik’ (religious), it exhorts inclusion, “He added.

He said that Hindu means inclusion; it has no boundaries. Hindu does not mean Hindu vs all, emphasising that it conveys a deep sense of responsibility towards Rashtra (Nation).

What’s The Actual Meaning Of Hindu?

The RSS Chief said, “However, the name was given by others, but we have always looked at ourselves from an anthropological perspective.” He emphasised that we believe the man, humanity and the universe are interconnected and affect each other.

Mohan Bhagwat said that those who have deep respect for ‘Bharat Mata’ and their ancestors are Hindu are Hindu. Some people identify as Hindus, some others as Bharatiyas or Sanatanis, he added, highlighted that the terminology may differ, but the underlying emotion is devotion and reverence.

He clarified that we simply behind that these words are semantics, but substance – devotion to Bharat Mata and reverence for ancestral traditions.

On its website, the RSS defines the term, “The word Hindu is not used in the context of a worshipping deity or as a religion; it is considered as a ‘View of Life’ and a ‘Way of Life’. They cite the Supreme Court’s judgment, which reads, “Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life.”

RSS also mentions that even Christians and Muslims are Hindus. Sangh argues that Christians and Muslims who live in Bharat have not come from an alien land; rather, they are all children of this nation.

If a person, for any reason, changes their religion, then that does not mean that they should change their values and vision towards life. So, Christians, Muslims or people following any other religion who live in Bharat & who subscribe to the worldview of Bharat are all “Hindus”.

