LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

IAF officer Akshita Dhankar made history at Kartavya Path by unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu, as women Agniveers debuted in the IAF band, marking a proud, progressive Republic Day moment.

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History (Pic: ANI)
Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 26, 2026 11:57:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

A Historic Moment at Kartavya Path: Pride, Precision, and a New Chapter for the IAF

You Might Be Interested In

Akshita Dhankar made a historic achievement on Republic Day when she participated in the national flag unfurling ceremony at Kartavya Path alongside President Droupadi Murmu. Her composed demeanour during the moment, watched by millions, communicated more than words could express, reflecting her dedication to duty, the trust placed in her, and the changing face of the Indian Air Force. The event required her to perform ceremonial duties, but she used it to make a powerful statement. The precise tricolour folding and the seamless parade coordination highlighted Dhankar’s confidence and professionalism, representing a modern generation of the military. The President’s presence further underscored a new era of representation, excellence, and honour in India’s armed forces

A Historic Moment at Kartavya Path For Akshita Dhankar

The act of unfolding the national flag at Kartavya Path together with the President functions as a ceremonial duty that demonstrates the national pride of India. The honour given to Akshita Dhankar served as her silent declaration of strength. Her calm performance during the live broadcast demonstrated that the Indian Air Force had complete confidence in her ability to maintain professional conduct and discipline.

You Might Be Interested In

The moment achieved its lasting impact through perfect execution, without any need for theatrical display. The presentation showed viewers that national events require specially trained personnel who can perform under high-pressure situations, where every action reflects extensive training, dedication to duty, and unwavering commitment to the country.

A New Note in History: Women Agniveers Redefine the IAF Band

The historic first unfolding behind her at Kartavya Path made Dhankar’s presence even more significant. Nine women Agniveers marched with the Indian Air Force band, marking their first appearance and transforming a long-standing military tradition. The band demands absolute technical precision, where every musical note, every marching movement, and even every pause must align perfectly. Military discipline must blend seamlessly with musical performance, leaving no room for error.

Agniveer Surabhi Sharma, a 19-year-old saxophone player from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, symbolised the future when she described her participation in India’s most iconic parade as a “singular honour.” Her words reflected the pride and possibility felt by an entire generation witnessing doors open to roles once considered unreachable.

As the band moved forward, powerful compositions such as Nidar Yodha and Sare Jahan Se Achha filled the air, followed by Sound Barrier at the Saluting Dais and Ladakoo as they marched past. The performance became more than music, it was a statement. Republic Day 2026 offered India a historic moment where sound, step, and spirit aligned in perfect rhythm.

(With Inputs From Agency)
Also Read: Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: Grand 26 January Republic Day Parade – India’s Military Might, Cultural Diversity On Display, PM Modi’s Speech Shortly
First published on: Jan 26, 2026 11:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Akshita Dhankarflag unfurlinghistoric momenthome-hero-pos-6IAF bandIAF officerIndian Air ForceKartavya Pathnational pridepresident droupadi murmuRepublic Day 2026Republic Day Paradewomen Agniveerswomen in defence

RELATED News

77th Republic Day Parade 2026 Marks Historic Debut Of Suryastra System, Bhairav Battalion, And Bactrian Camels Showcasing India’s Military Prowess

Republic Day 2026: IAF Showcases RUDRA, Apache And Prachand Helicopters In Stunning Aerial Display At January 26 Parade

Republic Day 2026 ‘Safa’ Tradition Continues – What Is PM Narendra Modi Wearing? All About The Turban Everyone Is Talking About

Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes Second Indian Astronaut to Receive Ashok Chakra on Republic Day 2026, 41 Years After Rakesh Sharma

What to Expect at Republic Day Parade Today, 26 January 2026 at Kartavya Path: India’s 77th Celebration of Freedom

LATEST NEWS

Happy Republic Day 2026: Create Personalize AI-Generated Sticker Wishes For Friends And Family; Follow These Easy Steps To Create Your Own

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

Why Access to Timely Credit Is Critical for India’s Business Growth Story

Happy Republic Day: Google celebrates India’s 77th Republic Day With A New Doodle featuring The Indian Space Mission

After 19 Minute 34 Second Leaked Video To 7:11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Pakistan, Why Is Everyone Searching For 50-Minute Clip?

What to Expect at Republic Day Parade Today, 26 January 2026 at Kartavya Path: India’s 77th Celebration of Freedom

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested Over Shocking Sexual Assault Allegation Against Domestic Worker

IND vs NZ: Yuvraj Singh Teases Abhishek Sharma After Guwahati Heroics Versus New Zealand

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force
Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force
Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force
Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

QUICK LINKS