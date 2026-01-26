Who Is Akshita Dhankar? The IAF Officer Makes History, Unfurling the Tricolour with President Murmu and Symbolising a New Era in the Indian Air Force

A New Note in History: Women Agniveers Redefine the IAF Band

The historic first unfolding behind her at Kartavya Path made Dhankar’s presence even more significant. Nine women Agniveers marched with the Indian Air Force band, marking their first appearance and transforming a long-standing military tradition. The band demands absolute technical precision, where every musical note, every marching movement, and even every pause must align perfectly. Military discipline must blend seamlessly with musical performance, leaving no room for error.

Agniveer Surabhi Sharma, a 19-year-old saxophone player from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, symbolised the future when she described her participation in India’s most iconic parade as a “singular honour.” Her words reflected the pride and possibility felt by an entire generation witnessing doors open to roles once considered unreachable.

As the band moved forward, powerful compositions such as Nidar Yodha and Sare Jahan Se Achha filled the air, followed by Sound Barrier at the Saluting Dais and Ladakoo as they marched past. The performance became more than music, it was a statement. Republic Day 2026 offered India a historic moment where sound, step, and spirit aligned in perfect rhythm.