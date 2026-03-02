LIVE TV
Who Is Bindu Alias Urmila? TV Actor Who Brutally Killed Her Live-In Partner With Lover's Help In Chilling Bengaluru Love Triangle Case

Three people, including a TV actor, were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering a man following a relationship dispute.

Actress Urmila Bindu and two her associates were arrested (Image:AI)
Actress Urmila Bindu and two her associates were arrested (Image:AI)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 2, 2026 19:42:41 IST

Bengaluru Police, on Monday, March 2, arrested three people in connection with a brutal murder that took place in Manjunath Nagar last month.

While the deceased has been identified as Mohan Rao, who ran a small finance business, the three accused have been identified as TV actor Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush.

As per reports, Bindu alias Urmila was in a relationship with Mohan and was living with him in a live-in relationship.

Mohan, a married man, had reportedly left his wife and children and started living with Bindu. Bindu too had separated from her husband, an ANI report stated.

Who Is Urmila Alias Bindu

According to reports, Bindu is an aspiring actor in Kannada cinema. She has had small roles in Bhajarangi, Police Quarters, and Kala Bhairava.

According to a report, while Bindu first entered into a relationship with Mohan, she later developed affection for a lorry driver, Vinay.

Vinay too had expressed a desire to marry her. However, as she was already living with Mohan, they feared that he would obstruct the marriage.

Actor Urmila and her associates

Actor Urmila and her associates

Bengaluru Murder: What Transpired On Feb 18

The duo then hatched a plan to murder Mohan.

On the night of February 18, Mohan Krishna, Bindu, her partner Vinay, and Dhanush were together at a gathering. During the evening, police said an inebriated Mohan allegedly tried to sexually assault Bindu.

Infuriated by the incident, Vinay — who was present — reportedly attacked Mohan with a knife he had on him, stabbing him multiple times. As Mohan began shouting, the trio allegedly covered his mouth and nose with cellophane tape, leading to his suffocation.

Investigators added that the accused subsequently locked the house and fled the scene.

Crime Discovered After 12 Days

The killing surfaced nearly 12 days later when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police. 

All three accused have since been taken into custody, and investigators are interrogating them to piece together the full sequence of events and determine each individual’s role in the crime.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 7:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS