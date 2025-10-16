Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Punjab Police Officer Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, for an alleged case of bribery. Bhullar, who is DIG of Ropar Range presently, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a complainant in his Mohali office.

The CBI also arrested a private citizen suspected to have worked as an intermediary for the top-ranked officer. After the arrest, the central agency raided Bhullar’s official residence, office, and Khanna farmhouse, seizing a bulk of unaccounted money and electronic copies of a number of critical documents. Officials claimed that a note-counting machine was employed at the location to count the seized money.

CBI Raids and Arrest

As per CBI sources, the DIG was arrested following a complaint from a Fatehgarh Sahib-based scrap dealer who had accused Bhullar of asking for a ₹5-lakh bribe to close a claim. The CBI acted quickly and booked Bhullar in the act. He was then brought to Panchkula for questioning.

The CBI made special arrangements to keep no Punjab Police personnel on deputation involved in the operation to avoid any internal interference and ensure neutrality.

Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar?

Harcharan Singh Bhullar is a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who has flown low as it were on handling sensitive assignments. Prior to assuming the role of Ropar Range DIG in November 2024, he was Patiala Range DIG and previously Joint Director at the Vigilance Bureau. Bhullar has also served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagraon, Mohali, and Sangrur.

He is a son of ex-Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mehal Singh Bhullar, a highly respected man in the state police department.

Participation in Anti-Drug Campaigns

Bhullar was an important cog in Punjab Police’s flagship “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign in the Ropar Range. The drive was a bid to check the raging drug scourge in the state. Bhullar, who was famous for his administrative acumen and low-profile functioning style, was frequently seen as one of the main officers in the anti-narcotics campaign.

He also led a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that interrogated senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in relation to allegations of drug trafficking.

CBI Ongoing Investigation

The CBI is currently investigating cash transactions, digital information, and property records recovered from Bhullar’s office to identify potential connections to other people and financial anomalies, according to sources. No arrests are ruled out by the officials for the next few days.

Bhullar’s arrest has caused shockwaves within the Punjab Police hierarchy, particularly with his image as a low-key but powerful officer. Top police officers have so far kept mum on the development.

