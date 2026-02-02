Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

A TV news debate clip has been making the rounds online, and people can’t stop laughing about it.

The video shows BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, his brother Tehseen Poonawalla (who’s a political analyst), and DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai.

Tehseen Poonawalla Laughs at Saravanan, Reacts to Shehzad’s ‘Trap’

Tehseen couldn’t help but crack up when Saravanan started mimicking someone during the debate. Later, reacting to the viral clip on X, Tehseen said, “I was stunned! I watched Saravanan just walk right into Shehzad’s trap. It’s exactly like MMA, once Shehzad gets a hold of you, he doesn’t let go! I saw Saravanan fall into it and… honestly, I was speechless!”

The original debate happened live on Times Now, with journalist Pranesh Roy hosting. Things got heated between Shehzad and Saravanan, especially when they started arguing about using Hindi during the discussion on the Union Budget.

News Channel Clip Goes Viral After Saravanan’s Mimicry

When political analyst Vivek Srivastava started speaking in Hindi, the DMK spokesperson didn’t hide his frustration. “Look, I’m upset. You invited me to an English debate, and now you’re speaking in Hindi? I don’t even understand it. This is turning into a daily headache. Honestly, if you can’t find English speakers, just don’t invite me. It’s plain rude.”

Back on the debate, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla turned to the DMK spokesperson and asked, “What’s the movie Parasakthi about? Tell us.”

Saravanan paused for a second, then said, “Parasakthi is about our fight against Hindi being forced on us.” Shehzad pressed on, “Who was in power back then?”

“Congress,” the DMK leader replied.

Shehzad didn’t let up. “And who’s your ally now?”

That question really got under Saravanan’s skin. “What is this?” he snapped.

His answer set off laughter from Poonawalla and the rest of the panel. Not amused, the DMK spokesperson tried to mock Shehzad’s laugh, but that just made everyone else laugh even harder.

