LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

A news channel debate clip featuring Shehzad Poonawalla, Tehseen Poonawalla, and DMK’s Saravanan Annadurai has gone viral after Saravanan’s mimicry sparked laughter.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurais laughter triggered reactions from panellists (IMAGE: X)
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurais laughter triggered reactions from panellists (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 2, 2026 16:30:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

A TV news debate clip has been making the rounds online, and people can’t stop laughing about it.

You Might Be Interested In

The video shows BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, his brother Tehseen Poonawalla (who’s a political analyst), and DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai.

Tehseen Poonawalla Laughs at Saravanan, Reacts to Shehzad’s ‘Trap’

Tehseen couldn’t help but crack up when Saravanan started mimicking someone during the debate. Later, reacting to the viral clip on X, Tehseen said, “I was stunned! I watched Saravanan just walk right into Shehzad’s trap. It’s exactly like MMA, once Shehzad gets a hold of you, he doesn’t let go! I saw Saravanan fall into it and… honestly, I was speechless!”

You Might Be Interested In

The original debate happened live on Times Now, with journalist Pranesh Roy hosting. Things got heated between Shehzad and Saravanan, especially when they started arguing about using Hindi during the discussion on the Union Budget.

News Channel Clip Goes Viral After Saravanan’s Mimicry

When political analyst Vivek Srivastava started speaking in Hindi, the DMK spokesperson didn’t hide his frustration. “Look, I’m upset. You invited me to an English debate, and now you’re speaking in Hindi? I don’t even understand it. This is turning into a daily headache. Honestly, if you can’t find English speakers, just don’t invite me. It’s plain rude.”

Meanwhile, Hyundai India pulled in ₹17,973 crore in revenue for Q3, with a 6% jump in net profit year-on-year—even though numbers dipped a bit from the previous quarter.

Back on the debate, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla turned to the DMK spokesperson and asked, “What’s the movie Parasakthi about? Tell us.”

Saravanan paused for a second, then said, “Parasakthi is about our fight against Hindi being forced on us.” Shehzad pressed on, “Who was in power back then?”

“Congress,” the DMK leader replied.

Shehzad didn’t let up. “And who’s your ally now?”

That question really got under Saravanan’s skin. “What is this?” he snapped.

His answer set off laughter from Poonawalla and the rest of the panel. Not amused, the DMK spokesperson tried to mock Shehzad’s laugh, but that just made everyone else laugh even harder.

ALSO READ: Chaos In Lok Sabha: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Citing Former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, ‘How Can You Quote…’

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 4:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BJP Tamil NaduDMK spokespersonhome-hero-pos-14Saravanan Annaduraitehseen-poonawalla

RELATED News

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

Mid-Ring Drama: American Boxer Jarrell Miller Gets His Hairpiece Punched Off During Fight Against Kingsley Ibeh; Big Baby Blames Mother’s Shampoo | Video Goes VIRAL

India’s Costliest Number Plate ‘DDC 0001’ Bought By Andhra Businessman For Rs 2.08 Crore, He Is…

Chaos In Lok Sabha: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Citing Former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, ‘How Can You Quote…’

Who Is Gabriela Rico Jimenez? Epstein’s Whistleblower’s 2009 Video Goes Viral When She Claimed Elites Were ‘Eating Humans’, She Had Vanished After That

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

Realme 16 To Debut Soon In India With ‘Air Design’, Selfie Mirror, And 50MP Sony IMX Camera—Check Launch Date And Details

Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Trump vs Trevor Noah: President Calls Grammys Host A ‘Total Loser,’ Threatens Legal Action Over Epstein Joke

Who Is Samara Tijori? Deepak Tijori’s Daughter Breaks Nepotism Tag With Gritty Performance In Daldal Series

Goldman Sachs Sees Union Budget FY27 Supporting India’s GDP Growth And Fiscal Stability

Union Budget 2026: India’s Defence Industry Set for Double-Digit Growth with Strong Push for Domestic Manufacturing

Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Reacts to India vs Pakistan Boycott Row | WATCH VIDEO

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap
Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap
Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap
Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

QUICK LINKS