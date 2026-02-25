LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Shivam Sahu? Reewa Man Arrested For Uploading Wife's Intimate Clips Online

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Reewa Man Arrested For Uploading Wife's Intimate Clips Online

In Rewa, Shivam Sahu was arrested for allegedly recording and sharing his wife’s private videos without consent. Police charged him under the IT Act and IPC for cybercrime, blackmail and privacy violations, sparking debate over digital safety and domestic rights.

Rewa Man Shivam Sahu Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Wife’s Private Videos Online
Rewa Man Shivam Sahu Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Wife’s Private Videos Online

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 25, 2026 14:23:24 IST

Who Is Shivam Sahu? Reewa Man Arrested For Uploading Wife’s Intimate Clips Online

The recent arrest of Shivam Sahu in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has created a major public discussion about digital safety and domestic privacy rights.

The Rewa district resident Shivam Sahu recorded his wife without permission and shared those personal videos through various social media platforms.

The preliminary reports show that a marital relationship that had started to collapse between the two people involved in the domestic conflict began when they made domestic disturbances, which they planned to use against their partner.

The local police acted swiftly after the victim filed a formal complaint, which resulted in Sahu’s arrest for violating specific sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Rewa Man Arrested for Cybercrime and Privacy Violation

The legal proceedings against the Rewa man arrested for this breach of trust show how “revenge porn” creates severe consequences in the digital age.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that Shivam Sahu allegedly used the private content as a tool for blackmail before making the content public. The investigation showed that the accused had stored the clips on various devices to maintain access to them even after deleting the files from one device.

Sahu violated all ethical standards of a marital relationship through his act of sharing private information, which led to his arrest for two charges that included online dissemination of private content and obscene materials.

Legal Consequences of Uploading Intimate Clips Online

Uploading explicit personal videos to the internet without obtaining consent from the people shown in the videos results in a serious crime that leads to mandatory detention and high monetary penalties.

The Rewa police are investigating Shivam Sahu’s digital activities to discover whether he shared content with others or stored it on foreign servers. The current incident demonstrates how digital technology can be used to empower domestic violence situations.

Legal experts confirm that these cases operate under strict cyber laws that protect women from online harassment and treat Sahu as a criminal who must face all legal consequences to stop future violent acts from happening.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 2:23 PM IST
