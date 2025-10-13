Who Is Suresh Gopi: Union Minister, Kerala’s First BJP MP Who Wants To Return To Acting As His ‘Income Stopped’

Malayalam actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi has once again hit the news headlines, but this time for stating that he wants to resign from the Union Cabinet and revive his acting career. Gopi, who is the Minister of State for Tourism and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, explained that a steep decline in his personal earnings after becoming a politician was the reason behind the surprise announcement. “I would like to act very much. I have to make more money; my income has now halted altogether,” he said.

From Box Office Star to Union Minister

Born in June 1958 in Alappuzha, Kerala, Suresh Gopi has a Bachelor’s in Zoology and a Master’s in English Literature. Gopi entered Malayalam cinema with his breakthrough in Shaji Kailas’s Thalastaanam (1992) and went on to become a regular box office attraction with successes such as Ekalavyan (1993), Commissioner (1994), and Manichitrathazhu (1993).

In a career that would go on to include over 250 films, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi productions, he entered Malayalam cinema with his breakthrough in Shaji Kailas’s Thalastaanam (1992).

One of the most renowned roles of Gopi was in Lelam (1997), where he acted as Anakkattil Chackochi, and he received both the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kaliyattam (1998). Gopi took a break in 2015 after My God, and he returned with Varane Avashyamund (2020).

Political Journey and Historic Win

Gopi was inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016. He ran for the Thrissur constituency in Kerala in 2019 but was defeated. He won the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by more than 74,000 votes, becoming the BJP’s very first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala. He was soon inducted as Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism in June 2024.

Yet, even at the swearing-in ceremony, there were hints of unease with being a minister. Hours later, he informed journalists, “I want to work as an MP… I desperately want to do films.” The remark triggered rumors of a rift, but Gopi soon issued a clarification that he had no immediate plans to step down.

A Star Torn Between Films and Politics

Gopi’s desire to step down comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating success in his film career. After hits like Chinthamani Kolacase (2006), his later films such as Lanka, Rashtram, and Pathaaka (2006) performed poorly. Sporadic successes, including Twenty:20 (2008), couldn’t fully revive his career. Some observers note that Gopi’s entry into politics coincided with this downturn in box office success.

Now, with the decision to act again looming in his mind, doubts arise about whether Gopi ever had any intention of truly taking up a ministerial role, or if his passion is still and always will be with movies.

