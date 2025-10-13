IRCTC Scam: Delhi Court Frames Corruption, Cheating Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi And Tejashwi Yadav

In a major setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, a Delhi court on Monday framed corruption, cheating, and conspiracy charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged IRCTC Hotel scam case.

The Rouse Avenue Court, presided over by Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne, said that Lalu Prasad Yadav “engaged in conspiracy and abused his position as a public servant” while serving as the Union Railway Minister. The court observed that Yadav manipulated tender eligibility conditions to benefit private parties in exchange for land transfers at undervalued rates.

“You engaged in conspiracy and abused your position as a public servant. You influenced the tender, manipulated eligibility conditions, and conspired for undervalued purchase of land parcels,” the court said in its order.

What the Court Said

The judge held that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with a full trial, directing that Lalu Yadav will face charges of criminal misconduct, cheating, and conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav will face cheating and conspiracy charges.

The accused, who were present in court, pleaded not guilty, asserting that the case was politically motivated.

The IRCTC Scam Explained

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, contracts for managing two IRCTC hotels BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri were allegedly awarded to Sujata Hotels through a rigged tender process. In return, land parcels worth crores were transferred to a company allegedly linked to the Yadav family at a fraction of the market value, causing losses to the exchequer.

The CBI registered an FIR in 2017, accusing Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others of quid pro quo deals involving land-for-hotel contracts.

Political Repercussions Ahead of Bihar Polls

The timing of the court order weeks before the Bihar Assembly elections is expected to have significant political implications. The case has renewed the spotlight on corruption charges faced by the RJD’s first family, even as Tejashwi Yadav leads the opposition alliance against the Nitish Kumar-BJP government.

Lalu Yadav’s counsel maintained that there was no irregularity in the tender process, calling the case “false and fabricated.”

With charges now formally framed, the case will move to the trial stage, marking another chapter in the long-running corruption allegations against the RJD patriarch and his family.

