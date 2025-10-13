Karur Stampede: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation, Monitoring Panel Formed

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during a rally organised by Tamil actor and TVK chief Vijay on September 27, resulting in 41 deaths and a few injured.

A three-member monitoring panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, was also appointed by a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria to monitor the probe and see that it is made impartial and fair.

Why the CBI Probe Was Requested

The plea for a CBI investigation was filed by Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, citing concerns that the Tamil Nadu Police alone could not conduct an unbiased probe. The petition argued that an independent investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervision was crucial to ensure transparency and justice.

The plea also condemned the Madras High Court’s comments, which implied that Vijay and his party left the venue following the stampede and did not show remorse. TVK was concerned about potential planned sabotage or negligence that led to the tragedy.

The tragic Karur Stampede

The tragedy occurred during a rally where about 27,000 people had gathered, about twice the anticipated crowd of 10,000. The police sources said that part of the reason for the accident was a delay of seven hours on the part of Vijay to reach the site.

Earlier, on October 3, the Madras High Court had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Inspector-General of Police (North) Asra Garg, to investigate the stampede. The court instructed the Karur police to transfer all concerned documents to the SIT.

The High Court had also rejected the anticipatory bail application made by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar, citing the absence of control over the crowd on the part of the party and incidents of damage to public property. Nine FIRs were registered against TVK members for their role in the incident.

Supreme Court Intervention

With the Supreme Court’s order, the CBI will now conduct the investigation, while the committee of Justice Ajay Rastogi will oversee the process, making it transparent and impartial.

The step has been taken following the appeals made by several political leaders like BJP’s Uma Anandan and G S Mani for a free CBI probe into the stampede.

The Supreme Court ruling is a welcome step towards accountability in the Karur tragedy that shook Tamil Nadu and has given rise to extensive debate regarding event management, crowd control, and political accountability.

ALSO READ: Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out