Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out

As Tamil Nadu is getting ready for the Assembly polls in 2026, conversations about the political alliance of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are under way. With rumours of an alliance together, AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seems to be the likely talk of late. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, however, has flatly denied it.

Thirumavalavan spoke briefly to media at Tiruchy Airport on Saturday, in advance of travelling to Karur to provide monetary compensation to the families of the 41 victims of last month’s stampede at the TVK election campaign event, and stated, “Since BJP is the ideological opponent of TVK, it is impossible that our party would ally with AIADMK.” He also said that most of the rumors regarding an AIADMK alliance had emerged from AIADMK members.

The VCK president also called into question AIADMK’s suitability as an alliance partner by asking would they be willing to dump the BJP for ideological adherence. He also denied allegations against former minister, V. Senthil Balaji, being involved in the Karur stampede, claiming it was due to having too many people present in the campaign.

Dhinakaran Questions AIADMK’s Desperation

Adding to the political debate, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran commented on the AIADMK’s efforts to woo TVK. Speaking in Tiruvannamalai, he said, “The waving of TVK party flags during Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s statewide tour shows the AIADMK leader’s desperation to bring actor Vijay into the NDA.”

Dhinakaran noted that Vijay had already said during his State conference in Madurai in August that any future alliance in Tamil Nadu would be led by him, making a compromise unlikely. He also questioned Palaniswami’s loyalty claims, pointing out the AIADMK chief’s exit from the NDA during the 2024 Parliamentary elections, despite claiming allegiance to BJP.

Reacting to Dhinakaran’s comments, the AIADMK charged AMMK founder with being a “mouthpiece” of the ruling DMK and questioned his authority to speak about their party activities.

With TVK eliminating an AIADMK tie-up and AMMK slamming the state opposition, Tamil Nadu’s pre-poll chessboard is looking more complicated than ever. Experts opine that Vijay’s party can remain an independent entity, even changing alliances before the 2026 election.

