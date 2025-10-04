LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > India > Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

After the Karur stampede claimed 41 lives, BJP appears to be taking a soft approach toward TVK’s Vijay, focusing criticism on DMK’s mismanagement, sparking speculation that the saffron party may leverage Vijay’s popularity ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

BJP appears to be taking a soft approach toward TVK’s Vijay (Photo: ANI)
BJP appears to be taking a soft approach toward TVK’s Vijay (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 4, 2025 17:48:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

The September 27 Karur stampede tragedy that killed 41 people while attending Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s political rally has already fueled political storm in Tamil Nadu. While DMK has been highly critical of Vijay for mismanagement and negligence, the BJP reaction to the tragedy has raised eyebrows: is the saffron party giving a red carpet welcome to the actor-turned-politician?

Vijay, in his first video statement three days after the tragedy, condemned the incident and offered condolences but refuted any personal or organisational lapse. He said that the location was selected with police assistance and blamed the ruling DMK for exploiting the tragedy as an act of political revenge. Vijay’s remarks, however, were condemned as “arrogant” and attention diversion from accountability by DMK leaders, and the party organ Murasoli described his ₹20 lakh compensation to each victim as a “political stunt” to eclipse the Chief Minister’s ₹10 lakh relief.

Is BJP Having a Soft Corner for Vijay?

Significantly, whereas DMK has been extremely critical of Vijay, the BJP has struck a considerably softer note. Party sources state that the BJP approached TVK leadership soon after the Karur tragedy, expressing solidarity at the time of political targeting. Senior BJP functionaries are said to have cautioned Vijay to be patient and wait out the investigation process, suggesting that the saffron party would utilise the popularity of the actor to reinforce its political influence in Tamil Nadu before the 2026 Assembly polls.

BJP national leaders, MPs Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur, and Tejasvi Surya, also came to Karur as a part of a fact-finding team, but their attack continued to be against the DMK government’s mismanagement and not against Vijay himself. BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai blamed the ruling party for crowd management failure, with the stress that security and logistics were the state’s concern, and cited inadequate police deployment during the rally.

BJP’s Principal Target: DMK, and not TVK

Experts are of the opinion that the BJP strategy reflects its principal target: the DMK. By raising questions over so-called administrative failures and systemic flaws in the Stalin administration, the party is framing the Karur tragedy as an attack on DMK’s rule and not on Vijay or TVK. Meanwhile Vijay at his Madurai Maanadu openly said that BJP is TVK’s ideological enemy.

BJP believes it has a chance to unite opposition votes, especially by joining hands with an emerging force in the form of TVK, without directly upsetting its coalition with the AIADMK. Political strategists are convinced that Vijay’s mass popularity combined with the organisational muscle of AIADMK can prove to be a winning combination for the NDA in the complex Tamil Nadu scenario.

This calculated approach also keeps BJP away from being labeled as opportunistic without enabling it to claim moral high ground, holding the ruling government responsible for “gross negligence” that led to the tragedy. While investigations by the Madras High Court and a Special Investigation Team are ongoing, BJP appears resolute in using the Karur incident as a political vehicle against DMK instead of being a critique of Vijay.

ALSO READ: Conspiracy Theories, Blame Games: Who Is Accountable For Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives?

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 5:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpBJP Tamil NaduKarur stampedeTVKVijay

RELATED News

Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Actress Jashn Agnihotri Wins Hearts with Her Simplicity at Durga Puja Celebrations in New Delhi
UPSC Makes Major Policy Shift, Will Publish Provisional Answer Key After Prelims
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (4.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: Check Complete Board Exam Schedule, 15% Relaxation in Syllabus | Direct Link
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

QUICK LINKS