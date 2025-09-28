Who Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife? From A Fan To Lifelong Partners, Her Net Worth Is Rs 400 Crore

Thalapathy Vijay, one of South India’s leading actors, keeps his family life private despite massive fame. He married Sangeetha Sornalingam on 25 August 1999, and the couple has two children, a son Jason and a daughter Divya. Sangeetha prefers a life away from the glamour of films and rarely appears in public.

She focuses on family and personal interests, providing Vijay with a stable and supportive home environment. The couple has maintained a strong bond for over two decades, balancing Vijay’s demanding career in cinema with family responsibilities and privacy.

Early Life and Background of Sangeetha Sornalingam

Sangeetha Sornalingam was born in Madras (now Chennai) and belongs to a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Her father is a well-known Tamil industrialist based in the UK.

She grew up in a disciplined and affluent environment, which shaped her reserved and private nature. Reports indicate that Sangeetha has a net worth of Rs 400 crore, mainly inherited from her family’s business ventures. Despite her wealth, she avoids public attention and focuses on her family.

Sangeetha’s background and upbringing have influenced her approach to life, keeping her away from the entertainment industry while supporting her husband’s career.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s Love Story

Sangeetha was a fan of Vijay long before they met. She visited Chennai after watching his hit film Poove Unakkaga in the UK and wanted to meet him in person.

Vijay and Sangeetha spent hours talking on the film set, during which they developed a connection. Vijay invited her for dinner with his parents, who approved of her immediately. After three years of dating, the couple married in 1999. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds Vijay being Christian and Sangeetha Hindutheir wedding followed Hindu traditions. Their love story reflects mutual respect, admiration, and a strong bond beyond cultural differences.

Sangeetha maintains a low profile and avoids the film industry’s limelight. She manages family affairs and supports Vijay while giving him space to pursue his acting and political interests. Unlike other celebrity spouses, she rarely appears in media interviews or events.

Sangeetha focuses on her children and household, providing a stable home environment for Vijay. Fans admire her discretion and the couple’s ability to balance fame with family life. Sangeetha’s presence behind the scenes is integral to Vijay’s personal and professional stability, demonstrating that a strong partnership often thrives away from public attention.

Net Worth and Family Influence

Reports from FilmiBeat suggest that Sangeetha Sornalingam has an estimated net worth of Rs 400 crore. Her wealth comes from her father, a successful industrialist originally from Sri Lanka.

Sangeetha’s financial independence allows her to maintain her lifestyle while supporting her family. Her background and upbringing emphasize privacy, simplicity, and family values. She continues to live in Chennai with Vijay and their children. Despite Vijay’s superstardom, Sangeetha’s life remains untouched by public scrutiny, proving that wealth and fame do not always need to attract attention.

Vijay Rally Stampede in Karur

