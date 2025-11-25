Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

Two IAS officials and a senior died in a huge road accident today in Karnataka. The unfortunate accident happened around Gounahalli, Jewargi taluk in the Kalaburagi district where the officer, Mahantesh Bilagi, was driving with the Innova car, heading toward Vijayapura to Kalaburagi.

Bilagi was a managing director (MD) with the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. He had earlier worked as the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

He was also rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi where he was being treated because he had sustained serious injuries in the crash. He could not be saved despite the efforts by doctors.

The images were of the wrecked automobile with massive dents and a shattered windshield.

A case is registered by the police and the investigation is continuing.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)