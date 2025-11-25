LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

Karnataka IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two officials died in a tragic road accident near Gounahalli, Kalaburagi. The former BESCOM MD succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a private hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fatal crash.

IAS Mahantesh Bilagi dies in a road accident (Photo: X)
IAS Mahantesh Bilagi dies in a road accident (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 25, 2025 21:16:40 IST

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

Two IAS officials and a senior died in a huge road accident today in Karnataka. The unfortunate accident happened around Gounahalli, Jewargi taluk in the Kalaburagi district where the officer, Mahantesh Bilagi, was driving with the Innova car, heading toward Vijayapura to Kalaburagi.

Bilagi was a managing director (MD) with the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. He had earlier worked as the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

He was also rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi where he was being treated because he had sustained serious injuries in the crash. He could not be saved despite the efforts by doctors.

The images were of the wrecked automobile with massive dents and a shattered windshield.

A case is registered by the police and the investigation is continuing. 

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

 

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:16 PM IST
Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi
Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi
Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi
Who Was Mahantesh Bilagi? Senior IAS Officer From Karnataka Dies In A Horrific Car Accident Near Jewargi, Kalaburagi

