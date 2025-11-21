Who Was Namansh Syal, The Pilot Who Died In Tejas Crash During Dubai Air Show? IAF Wing Commander, Father To 7-Year-Old Daughter, Failed To Eject, Went Down With Plane

On the final day of the Dubai Air Show on Friday, the Indian Air Force’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas (LCA Tejas) crashed, leading to the martyrdom of the brave pilot Flight Lieutenant Naman from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force has officially confirmed the pilot’s sacrifice and has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash.

Tejas fighter jet crash during Dubai Air Show

At the Dubai Air Show, the Indian Air Force’s Tejas was performing an aerial display on Friday at 2:10 p.m. local time. During the performance, the aircraft suddenly became unstable, plunged rapidly downward, and crashed into the ground. After impact, the aircraft caught fire immediately.

This is the first time a Tejas aircraft has crashed during an international air show—an incident the Air Force described as a “serious and unfortunate loss.”

Did the Tejas crash happen due to ‘OIL LEAK’?

A day before the crash, the government shot down viral social media posts claiming India’s LCA Tejas Mk1 fighter jet leaked oil during the Dubai Airshow 2025. They called the whole thing completely false.

The Press Information Bureau’s fact-checkers stepped in to clear things up. They said there was never any oil leak from the jet what people saw in those videos was just a normal, planned draining procedure before takeoff.

The fluid draining out? That’s condensed water from the jet’s cooling system, including parts like the Environmental Control System and the On-Board Oxygen Generating System.

Officials explained this is standard practice, especially in humid places like Dubai, where water naturally collects inside aircraft. The PIB pointed out that Tejas had zero technical issues and that the rumors were simply people misreading—or maybe even twisting, the facts to stir up trouble.

Who Was Namansh Syal?

Martyr Flight Lieutenant Naman (35) belonged to Patialakar village (near Yol) in the Nagrota Bagwan constituency of Kangra district. As soon as news of the accident reached the area, a wave of grief spread across the region.

Family of Martyr Naman

Name: Flight Lieutenant Naman

Age: 35 years

Father: Gagan Kumar (retired principal)

Mother: Veena Devi (homemaker)

Wife: Afsana- also a pilot in the Indian Air Force

Child: 7-year-old daughter

Marriage: 16 years ago

A deep silence prevails in Ward No. 7 of the village. The family said that Naman’s mortal remains have not yet reached India, and government-level procedures are underway to bring them back.

Naman’s father, Gagan Kumar, said this loss is not just for their family but for the entire nation. He shared that they are in touch with the government and the Air Force. Village elders and acquaintances, with teary eyes, recalled that Naman always wanted to serve the nation as a pilot since childhood and was known for his courageous yet calm nature.

A Major Loss for the Air Force

The Indian Air Force released a statement saying that Flight Lieutenant Naman, until his final moments, tried to steer the aircraft away from populated and spectator areas, saving many lives. The Air Force added, “The nation has lost a brave and skilled pilot. The Indian Air Force stands firmly with the martyr’s family.”

Preparations for a Military Funeral

Once all formalities are completed, Naman’s mortal remains will be brought to his native village with full military honours. A huge crowd is expected to gather for his final rites and to pay their last respects.

