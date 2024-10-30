Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

In a significant public health measure, the Telangana government has implemented a ban on mayonnaise made from raw eggs due to rising food safety concerns. This decision follows a disturbing spike in food poisoning cases linked to the popular condiment, which is commonly used in various dishes across the region. The ban comes into effect immediately and will last for one year.

The government’s order was prompted by a tragic incident in Hyderabad where one person lost their life, and 15 others fell ill after consuming momos. This outbreak has raised alarms among health officials, who have traced several recent cases of contamination to the use of egg-based mayonnaise. The condiment, often emulsified from egg yolks and oil and flavored with vinegar or lemon juice, is a staple in many local dishes, including sandwiches, momos, shawarma, and Al Faham chicken.

Telangana’s Food Safety Commissioner addressed the issue, stating, “As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public in the state of Telangana, mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months.”

Prohibition Details

Under the Food Safety Act, the authorities have the power to act when there are reasonable grounds to suspect that food may pose a risk to human health. Consequently, the Commissioner has ordered a complete prohibition on the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs. This directive is effective from October 30, 2024, and aims to enhance food hygiene practices throughout the state.

The government has urged food establishments to seek alternative mayonnaise preparations to ensure public safety. This proactive approach highlights the need for improved food hygiene and better risk management in the food service industry.

Investigations And Health Alerts

The recent food poisoning incident that led to the ban began with a tragic event on Tuesday, where a 31-year-old woman died after consuming momos from a shop in Hyderabad. Following this, health authorities discovered that the vendors serving these momos sourced their supplies from the same supplier. This connection has raised further concerns about the safety of food products in the area.

Additionally, health authorities have been conducting raids on various food outlets, particularly shawarma and mandi shops, after similar reports of foodborne illnesses surfaced. The government has made it clear that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and alert the public about any potential health risks associated with food products whenever there is reasonable cause for concern.

MUST READ | ‘Congress Politician Aiming To Unseat The BJP In Vidarbha’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar