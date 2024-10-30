Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

The Telangana government has banned raw egg-based mayonnaise for one year due to food poisoning concerns, following recent illnesses linked to contaminated food products.

Why Did Telangana Ban Raw Egg-Based Mayonnaise?

food safety Mayonnaise Ban national news telangana
Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya Shines Bright With Over 2.5 Million Diyas, Sets Two New World Records

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

‘Congress Politician Aiming To Unseat The BJP In Vidarbha’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar

Death Note Killer Within Online Game Set To Launch November 5, Deets Inside

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

‘RIP Boyfriend, Hi Fiancé,’ Says Nina Dobrev As She Gets Engage To Olympian Shaun White

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

