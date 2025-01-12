Why I Left Infosys Job Without Any Offer Letter in Hand? Pune Based Engineer Made Bold Decision

A Pune-based engineer, Bhupendra Vishwakarma, recently made headlines after sharing his bold decision to resign from Infosys despite being the sole breadwinner for his family and without securing another job beforehand.

A Pune-based engineer, Bhupendra Vishwakarma, recently made headlines after sharing his bold decision to resign from Infosys despite being the sole breadwinner for his family and without securing another job beforehand. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Vishwakarma shed light on the systemic issues he faced at the company, sparking widespread debate about challenges in corporate workplaces.

Frustration with Lack of Financial Growth

Vishwakarma began his post by highlighting the lack of financial rewards despite his promotion. “Being promoted from System Engineer to Senior System Engineer sounds good on paper, but it meant nothing without a monetary hike,” he wrote. Despite dedicating three years of hard work, he felt his efforts were unrecognized in terms of salary increments, leading to dissatisfaction.

Overburdened Workforce

Another major issue Vishwakarma raised was the increased workload caused by team downsizing. When his team shrank from 50 to 30 due to attrition, the management opted not to hire replacements, instead overloading the remaining employees. “Instead of providing support, the management took the easy route—overburdening the existing team without compensation or recognition,” he added.

Stagnation in a Loss-Making Account

Assigned to a “loss-making” account, Vishwakarma felt his career was at a standstill. He recalled how his manager admitted the account’s unprofitability, which directly impacted his growth prospects. “Staying in such an account felt like professional stagnation, with no light at the end of the tunnel,” he lamented.

Toxic Work Environment

The toxic workplace culture was another key factor in his decision. Vishwakarma described facing “constant firefighting” due to the client’s unrealistic demands, leaving no room for personal well-being. Despite recognition from peers, he felt that his hard work was taken for granted by the management.

Regional Bias in Onsite Opportunities

Vishwakarma also pointed out a significant regional bias in onsite opportunities. According to him, employees fluent in southern Indian languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam were often prioritized for such roles, while Hindi-speaking employees like himself were overlooked. “This blatant bias was both unfair and demoralizing,” he added.

Resigning for Self-Respect and Mental Health

In his concluding remarks, Vishwakarma stated that his decision to leave was driven by a need to protect his self-respect and mental health. “I chose to leave because I couldn’t compromise my self-respect for an organisation that ignored these basic issues,” he wrote.

A Call for Change in Corporate Culture

He ended his post with a strong message for corporate leaders, urging them to stop “sugarcoating” workplace realities. “Employees are not resources to be exploited; they are human beings with aspirations and limits,” he emphasized.

Mixed Reactions Online

Vishwakarma’s post gained significant traction online, with many users sharing their reactions. While some empathized with his struggles, others offered differing perspectives.

One commenter noted, “None of this should compel you to resign. The tough market scenario affects everyone—Infosys delayed hikes for all, and many are working 70-hour weeks without reprieve.”

Another user remarked, “Regional and linguistic biases are a known issue in companies based in southern states. Unemployment and poor labor laws give companies an edge to exploit workers.”

Others encouraged Vishwakarma to focus on self-improvement. “Upskill yourself and keep your head high. Don’t let ungrateful leaders impact your mental peace,” one user advised.

The Bigger Picture

Vishwakarma’s candid account has reignited conversations about workplace culture, employee recognition, and the importance of addressing biases in the corporate world. His story serves as a reminder that mental health and self-respect should never be compromised, no matter the circumstances.