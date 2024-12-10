Why Is #MenToo Trending On Social Media? Netizens Seek Justice For Atul Subhash

The tragic death of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer from Uttar Pradesh, has sparked widespread outrage online, with the hashtag #MenToo trending on social media. Subhash's accusations of harassment by his wife and legal struggles have prompted netizens to demand justice and reform in the justice system.

The hashtag #MenToo began trending on social media platform X following the tragic death of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who was found hanging at his residence in Bengaluru. Netizens have expressed their anger, blaming “the system” for Subhash’s death and demanding justice for him.

Death of Atul Subhash and Alleged Harassment

Before taking the extreme step, Subhash recorded a video and left behind a 24-page death note, in which he accused his wife and her relatives of harassment. According to preliminary investigations, Subhash had been experiencing marital discord with his wife. She had reportedly filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, which is believed to have contributed to his tragic decision.

A senior police officer revealed that Subhash had hung a placard in his home that read, “Justice is due,” further reflecting his distress. His case has sparked a wave of support on social media, with users using hashtags such as #MenToo and #JusticeForAtulSubhash to demand accountability and justice for his suffering.

#MenToo Trending On Social Media

On X, many netizens expressed their anger over the issue, with one user commenting, “It’s a crime to be a man in India.” Another user pointed out that Subhash’s case was just one of many in the country, with countless similar stories remaining unheard. “Honestly, our justice system is so broken,” the post read.

Chandan Mishra, a social media user, shared, “Men often suffer in silence, burdened by responsibilities, yet their struggles remain unseen.” This sentiment resonated with many others who felt that men’s issues were often overlooked in society.

#MenToo: Wife Registered Nine Cases Against Subhash

In the video he recorded before his death, Subhash detailed the legal battles he had been facing. “My wife has registered nine cases against me. Six cases are in the lower court and three in the high court,” he said, explaining that his wife’s actions had led to the situation he found himself in. His emotional appeal highlights the struggles he faced and points to a broader issue of the treatment of men in legal and social systems.

The tragic death of Atul Subhash has brought attention to the ongoing struggles faced by many men in similar situations, further fueling calls for reform in the justice system and greater recognition of men’s mental health challenges.

