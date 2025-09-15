Which Indian State Has the Highest Toll Plazas and Why it Matters
Rajasthan has the highest number of toll plazas in India (156 on national highways), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 97 and Madhya Pradesh with 90. The court is high in Rajasthan due to its vast geography and major inter state highways that traverse the state. More toll booths mean more revenue for road maintenance but also increased costs for drivers. While Rajasthan leads in number, Uttar Pradesh recovers more revenue due to heavier traffic. India has over 1,060 toll plazas on national highways, with 457 added between FY20-FY24.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 15, 2025 18:12:41 IST

India’s vast highway maze is dotted with toll plazas- over 1,060 toll plazas are operational on national highways alone as of early 2025. These plazas collect “user fees” for maintenance, upgrades, and expansions of roads. Among all Indian states, Rajasthan leads the count of toll plazas with 156 toll booths located on its national highways.

Why Rajasthan Top The List

Rajasthan’s top ranking in toll plaza count can be explained by several factors. First, it is one of the India’s largest states by area, meaning long stretches of road needing upkeep. Second, many major national highways traverse Rajasthan, connecting it with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Up. These inter-state corridors see heavy traffic—especially commercial traffic—which necessitates more toll booths. Finally, its geography demands durable and well-maintained roads (through desert, remote regions, etc.), so frequent road work and funding needs translate into many toll points.

Other High Toll States

While Rajasthan has the most toll plazas, several other states also rank high:

  • Uttar Pradesh has around 97 toll plazas
  • Madhya Pradesh has about 90 toll plazas
  • Maharashtra is close behind Rajasthan with 89 toll plazas 
  • Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh follow with fewer but still significant numbers (78 and 72 respectively).

Impacts and Concerns

Having many toll plazas carries both positives and negatives. On the upside, more toll booths mean more revenue for road maintenance, faster upgrades, and sustained development of infrastructure. On the downside, frequent tolls can increase travel cost for commuters and truckers. Delays at tolls (if not well managed) can reduce speed of transit. Also, there is always discussion about whether some tolls are necessary or whether usage of FASTag and better toll management technology could reduce congestion and cost.

What The Date Tell Us

  • There are about 1,063 toll plazas on national highways across India.
  • Between FY20-FY24, 457 new toll / user fee plazas were constructed.
  • Rajasthan, with its 156 plazas, has more toll points than any other state, but Uttar Pradesh leads in total toll collection among states.

Conclusion

So, when someone asks “Which Indian state has the highest number of toll plazas?”—the answer is Rajasthan. Its large size, important highways cutting across it, and demand for infrastructure upkeep demand many toll points. However, having the most toll plazas doesn’t always mean the highest collection—that crown goes to states like Uttar Pradesh, which has fewer toll plazas than Rajasthan but collects more in fees due to heavier traffic and usage. Understanding these numbers gives insight into how road infrastructure, geography, and traffic patterns shape tolling strategy in India.

