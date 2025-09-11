LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > India > 6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About

6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About

While most Hindu temples follow vegetarian traditions, a few unique temples in India offer non-vegetarian food like meat and fish as prasad. These practices are deeply rooted in ancient rituals and local beliefs, symbolizing the fierce and warrior forms of deities such as Kali and Bhairav. From the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam, to the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain, these offerings represent power, protection, and prosperity. Such temples highlight the diversity of Hindu worship practices and the cultural significance of regional customs that have been preserved for centuries, blending spirituality with local traditions.

6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 11, 2025 11:14:04 IST

While most Hindu temples follow strict vegetarian traditions, there are a few unique temples in India where non vegetarian food like meat and fish is offered as prasad to deities. These offerings are deeply rooted in ancient rituals, local customs, and regional beliefs, symbolizing the deity’s fierce form or warrior nature. 

1. Kamakhya Temple, Assam:- Assam, dedicated to the Goddess Kamakhya, is one of the most famous Shakti Peethas in India. During certain festivals like Ambubachi Mela, devotees offer animals such as hosts to the goddess. After the ritual, the meat is cooked and distributed among devotees as prasad, symbolizing fertility and divine energy.

2. Kalighat Temple, Kolkata, West Bengal- At the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, devoted to Goddess Kali, goat sacrifice is an age old tradition. The meat of the sacrificed animal is later cooked and served as prasad to devotees. This practice is seen as a way to honor the fierce form of the goddess and to seek her blessings for strength and protection. 

3. Kamakhya Devi Temple, Tripura:- This temple, also dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, is known for its unique rituals involving the offering of fish and meat. Devotees believe that these offerings please the goddess and ensure prosperity. The prepared dishes are later shared as prasad among devotees, reflecting the deep connection between local culture and religious traditions.

4. Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, Kerala:- While the Sabarimala Temple is largely associated with vegetarian offerings, certain rituals outside the main shrine involve meat  preparations. In some nearby temples dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, offerings of fish and chicken are cooked and distributed to devotees as part of specific festivals, symbolizing the warrior aspect of the deity.

 
5. Hinglaj Mata Temple, Rajasthan:- At the Hinglaj Mata Temple, goat sacrifice and meat offerings are part of traditional rituals performed during special occasions. This practice is rooted in ancient customs where the goddess is worshipped in her fierce form. The cooked meat is later distributed as power to devotees. 

6. Kaal Bhairav Temple, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh:- The Kaal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain is famous for its usual offering of alcohol to the deity. Along with this, during certain rituals, meat is also offered and later shared among devotees as prasad. This unique tradition symbolizes the fierce and protective nature of Lord Bhairav. 

Conclusion

These temples showcase the diversity of Hindu traditions across India. While vegetarianism is common practice, these temples reflect the ancient rituals where non-vegetarian offerings symbolize power, protection, and divine energy. Such practices are deeply tied to local customs and the fierce forms of the deities they worship.

Tags: hindukaal bhairav templenon veg prasadtemples

RELATED News

FIR registered against BJP MLC CT Ravi for alleged provocative speech in Karnataka's Maddur
RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead In Patna Ahead Of Bihar Polls
UP: Ayodhya administration to facilitate darshan, pooja for Mauritian Prime Minister at Ram Mandir
‘We listened, we acted’: School children write letter to gets potholes fixed- DK Shivkumar responds with swift action
Stranded For 2 Hours: Air India Passengers Deplaned After AC Failure On Delhi-Singapore Flight

LATEST NEWS

Saiyaara Finally Arrives On OTT: Date And Streaming Platform Revealed, Check Here!
Ramayana: This Hollywood Producer, Known For Backing Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Is Now Putting His Money On Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Drama
Ready To File Your ITR As The Deadline Gets Extended? Make Sure These Documents Are in Order First!
How to Make 2,000-Year-Old Ancient Chinese Kombucha at Home in Just 5 Easy Steps
Varanasi: Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Soubin Shahir's dance moves on 'Monica' song win praise from Ranveer Singh and fans, check reaction
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About
Tabu comes on board for Puri Jagannadh's next, starring Vijay Sethupathi
Is Bigg Boss Biased? Salman Khan, Makers Questioned Over Kunickaa Sadanand Favoritism As Son Ayaan Lall Reacts
Daily Horoscope, 11 September 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About
6 Hindu Temples In India Where Non Veg Is Offered As Prasad You Didn’t Know About

QUICK LINKS