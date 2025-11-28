LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas gautam gambhir China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know

Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know

Two-wheelers in India are exempt from tolls under the 2008 National Highway Fee Rules. Authorities confirm no plans to charge motorcycles, despite misleading social media rumours.

NHAI Logo (Photo Credit- Wikipedia)
NHAI Logo (Photo Credit- Wikipedia)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 28, 2025 13:00:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know

Why Two-Wheelers Are Not Charged Toll in India

Are you curious about the reason why your motorcycle passes through toll plazas smoothly while cars are waiting like they are in a line for concert tickets? The answer is simple, according to the National Highway Fee Rules of 2008, India’s toll regulations apply only to vehicles having four or more wheels. Two-wheelers are simply left out of the equation. Although there have been rumours spreading on social media that bikers will soon be paying tolls, the authorities have been constantly stating that no such plans are in place. Therefore, for the moment, your moped, motorcycle, or faithful daily commuter is still happily toll-free. Savor the liberty because in the highway world, two wheels still have the VIP pass.

Here Is Why Two-Wheelers Are Not Charged Toll

Legal Basis for Toll Collection

  • Toll collection in India is governed by the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

  • These rules specify that user fees apply only to vehicles with four or more wheels.

Vehicle Categories Required to Pay Toll

  • Cars

  • Jeeps

  • Vans

  • Light motor vehicles

  • Heavy commercial and goods vehicles

  • Buses and trucks

Exemption

  • Two-wheelers are not included in the toll-paying categories.

Official Clarification From Authorities

Both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways have clarified that:

  • There are no proposals to start collecting tolls from two-wheelers.

  • Reports or social media posts claiming otherwise are false and misleading.

Also Read: Vidya Wires to Launch ₹300-Crore IPO: Should Investors Pay Attention?..

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 1:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: highway toll exemptionsIndia toll rulesIndia traffic updatesmotorcycle toll chargesNational Highway Fee 2008NHAI toll policytwo-wheeler road rulestwo-wheeler toll exemptionvehicle categories toll

RELATED News

Who Is Bandhu Man Singh? Delhi Police Arrests Key Conspirator In Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe Shooting Case

Red Fort to Get Major Security Upgrade After Delhi Blast: From AI-Powered Cameras to Drone Monitoring, Here’s What’s Planned

Flight From Delhi To Leh Cheaper Than Cab From Delhi To Gurgaon, Sparks Fare Debate Online

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (28.11.2025) LIVE: Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Bigg Boss 19 Ugly Fight: Malti Chahar Loses Cool, Kicks Farrhana Bhatt; Says ‘Sadak Pe Rehne Wale Bhi Tujhse Behtar’

Beat Home Dust Naturally: Simple Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Space Fresh, Clean And Breathable Without Air Purifier

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

XLRI Jamshedpur Expands its Executive Education Portfolio with Business Analytics and Senior Leadership Programmes

Will Your Cheque Be Cancelled If You Write ‘Lac’ Instead Of ‘Lakh’? RBI Says..

Rama Raju Mantena Steals Spotlight Dancing With Brother To Naatu Naatu At Netra Mantena’s Lavish Udaipur Wedding Celebration

Which Countries Are Called Third World In 2025 – Does India Fall On The List? Full List Of Nations Affected By Donald Trump’s New Migration Freeze

Asian Equities Look Promising; UBS Says India Among Top Beneficiaries

How Can India Still Qualify For WTC 2027 Final After 0-2 Defeat Against South Africa

Logiciel Solutions IPO Starts Strong as GMP Climbs and Financials Impress; Key Highlights Inside

Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know
Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know
Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know
Why Two-Wheelers In India Still Enjoy Toll-Free Highways? Here Is What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS