Vidya Wires to Launch ₹300-Crore IPO: Should Investors Pay Attention?

Vidya Wires IPO: Attention, investors! Vidya Wires, the company based in Gujarat that manufactures wire and conductivity products, is coming to the public market with an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹300 crores. The subscription period is from December 3 to 5, 2025, with the price of each share set at ₹48-₹52. If you have been waiting for a chance to own a part of India’s best wire producer, then the moment is here for you. Another thing that adds to the excitement is that Vidya Wires will be debuting on the stock exchange right after Meesho and Aequs on December 5, so be prepared for a hectic day at the stock exchange.

Vidya Wires has a widespread market presence from power and electrical sectors to general engineering, definitely worth the watch!

Vidya Wires IPO: Key Details

Total Raise: ₹300 crore

Fresh Issue: ₹274 crore

Offer-for-Sale (OFS): ₹26 crore (Promoter shareholders Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi offloading 50.01 lakh shares)

Anchor Investor Window: December 2, 2025

Lot Size: 288 shares, multiples allowed

Investor Category Allocation: QIBs: 50% NIIs: 15% RIIs: 35%

Listing Exchanges: BSE & NSE

Allotment Finalisation: December 8, 2025

Refund Initiation: December 9, 2025

Expected Listing: December 10, 2025

Managers: Pantomath Capital and IDBI Capital

Registrar: MUFG Intime India

Financial Performance & Market Position of Vidhya Wire

Revenue FY25: ₹1,295 crore (operating), with key sectors: Power & transmission: 48.06% Electrical: 28.58% General engineering: 10.20%

Quarter June 2025: PAT ₹12 crore, revenue ₹411.7 crore

Full Year 2025: PAT ₹40.9 crore (+59%), revenue ₹1,486.4 crore (+25.3%)

Valuation at upper price band: Over ₹1,100 crore

Vidya Wires ranks among top five manufacturers in India for winding and conductivity products, competing with Precision Wires India, Ram Ratna Wires, and Apar Industries.

Also read: Meesho IPO 2025: Targets ₹501 Billion Valuation, Opens On December 3; Should You….