Vidya Wires to Launch ₹300-Crore IPO: Should Investors Pay Attention?

Vidya Wires IPO: Attention, investors! Vidya Wires, the company based in Gujarat that manufactures wire and conductivity products, is coming to the public market with an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹300 crores. The subscription period is from December 3 to 5, 2025, with the price of each share set at ₹48-₹52. If you have been waiting for a chance to own a part of India’s best wire producer, then the moment is here for you. Another thing that adds to the excitement is that Vidya Wires will be debuting on the stock exchange right after Meesho and Aequs on December 5, so be prepared for a hectic day at the stock exchange.
Vidya Wires has a widespread market presence from power and electrical sectors to general engineering, definitely worth the watch!
Vidya Wires IPO: Key Details
-
Total Raise: ₹300 crore
-
Fresh Issue: ₹274 crore
-
Offer-for-Sale (OFS): ₹26 crore (Promoter shareholders Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi offloading 50.01 lakh shares)
-
Anchor Investor Window: December 2, 2025
-
Lot Size: 288 shares, multiples allowed
-
Investor Category Allocation:
-
QIBs: 50%
-
NIIs: 15%
-
RIIs: 35%
-
-
Listing Exchanges: BSE & NSE
-
Allotment Finalisation: December 8, 2025
-
Refund Initiation: December 9, 2025
-
Expected Listing: December 10, 2025
-
Managers: Pantomath Capital and IDBI Capital
-
Registrar: MUFG Intime India
Financial Performance & Market Position of Vidhya Wire
-
Revenue FY25: ₹1,295 crore (operating), with key sectors:
-
Power & transmission: 48.06%
-
Electrical: 28.58%
-
General engineering: 10.20%
-
-
Quarter June 2025: PAT ₹12 crore, revenue ₹411.7 crore
-
Full Year 2025: PAT ₹40.9 crore (+59%), revenue ₹1,486.4 crore (+25.3%)
-
Valuation at upper price band: Over ₹1,100 crore
Vidya Wires ranks among top five manufacturers in India for winding and conductivity products, competing with Precision Wires India, Ram Ratna Wires, and Apar Industries.
Also read: Meesho IPO 2025: Targets ₹501 Billion Valuation, Opens On December 3; Should You….
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.