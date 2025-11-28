Meesho IPO 2025: Targets ₹501 Billion Valuation, Opens On December 3; Should You Invest?

Meesho IPO: The Big Bang On India’s Stock Market
Get your eyes set already on the market, as Meesho, a value-focused e-commerce platform, is preparing for a significant IPO next week, aiming for a ₹501 billion ($5.6 billion) valuation. This is not just a simple listing, it is a rare opportunity for investors to grab a piece of India’s online shopping revolution.
While Meesho is establishing its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, it is entering a battleground already dominated by Amazon and Flipkart, aiming to expand its reach and influence. Moreover, Meesho’s market debut is just one among many; recent IPOs by Groww, Lenskart, and PhysicsWallah have already made a significant impact.
With the domestic IPO market close to $20 billion this year, the environment is ideal for a listing that could overshadow the rest and make headlines across the news.
Meesho IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Price Band
|₹105–₹111 per share ($1.18–$1.24)
|IPO Dates
|December 3–5, 2025
|Anchor Investor Participation
|December 2, 2025
|Expected Listing
|December 10, 2025 (BSE & NSE)
|Target Fundraise
|₹54 billion ($604 million) at the top end
|Issue Breakdown
|Fresh Issue: ₹4,250 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS): 10.55 crore shares (reduced from 17.57 crore), proceeds ₹1,172 crore at upper price band
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.