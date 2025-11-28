LIVE TV
China news donald trump Erika kirk Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas aadhaar on ott
Home > Business > Meesho IPO 2025: Targets ₹501 Billion Valuation, Opens On December 3; Should You Invest?

Meesho IPO: India’s value-focused e-commerce platform, gears up for a ₹501 billion IPO on December 3–5, 2025, with founders and early investors poised for monumental gains. Listing expected on BSE & NSE.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 28, 2025 10:45:30 IST

Meesho IPO: The Big Bang On India’s Stock Market

Get your eyes set already on the market, as Meesho, a value-focused e-commerce platform, is preparing for a significant IPO next week, aiming for a ₹501 billion ($5.6 billion) valuation. This is not just a simple listing, it is a rare opportunity for investors to grab a piece of India’s online shopping revolution.

While Meesho is establishing its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, it is entering a battleground already dominated by Amazon and Flipkart, aiming to expand its reach and influence. Moreover, Meesho’s market debut is just one among many; recent IPOs by Groww, Lenskart, and PhysicsWallah have already made a significant impact.

With the domestic IPO market close to $20 billion this year, the environment is ideal for a listing that could overshadow the rest and make headlines across the news.

Meesho IPO: Key Details

Category Details
IPO Price Band ₹105–₹111 per share ($1.18–$1.24)
IPO Dates December 3–5, 2025
Anchor Investor Participation December 2, 2025
Expected Listing December 10, 2025 (BSE & NSE)
Target Fundraise ₹54 billion ($604 million) at the top end
Issue Breakdown Fresh Issue: ₹4,250 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS): 10.55 crore shares (reduced from 17.57 crore), proceeds ₹1,172 crore at upper price band

Massive Gains With Meesho IPO: Founders and Early Investors Set for Monumental Returns

Founders’ Gains

  • Vidit Aatrey (CEO, Co-founder): 47.25 crore shares (11.1% stake), bought at ₹0.06/share, now worth ₹5,245 crore

  • Sanjeev Kumar (CTO, Co-founder): 31.57 crore shares (7.41% stake), bought at ₹0.02/share, now worth ₹3,504 crore

Early Investors’ Gains

  • Elevation Capital: 57.95 crore shares (13.6% stake), value rises from ₹177 crore to ₹6,433 crore

  • Peak XV Partners: 48.12 crore shares (11.3% stake), value rises from ₹207 crore to ₹5,342 crore

  • YC Continuity Fund: 5.2 crore shares (1.22% stake), value jumps from ₹5.3 crore to ₹576 crore

  • Venture Highway: Value climbs to ₹175 crore from ₹73.5 crore

  • Gemini Investments: Value leaps to ₹493 crore from ₹8.3 crore

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 10:45 AM IST
Tags: bsebusiness newse-commerce IPOIndian IPO newsindian stock marketIPO December 2025IPO newsMeesho founders gainsMeesho fresh issueMeesho investorsMeesho IPOMeesho listingMeesho market debutMeesho offer for saleMeesho share priceMeesho valuationNSE

QUICK LINKS