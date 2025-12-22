Will Banks and Schools Remain Closed on Christmas 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Christmas 2025: The celebration of Christmas in India shared the joy of the season, though there were differences in banks and schools being closed, depending on the states and specific institutions. December 25, 2025, is considered a nationwide holiday in Delhi and most parts of the country, which will result in the alteration of banking and educational activities during the winter break.

Bank Closures Nationwide

Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) is recognised by banks as a government holiday according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directives, and banks will be closed in Delhi along with the rest of India. Northern states such as Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya will remain closed for the celebration of Christmas from December 24-27, but the banks in Delhi will be open on December 26 unless it falls on a weekend. Digital banking as well as ATMs will be available; plan your transactions accordingly.

School Holidays in Delhi

Schools in Delhi will be closed on December 25 (Christmas), a day which has been declared a holiday in advance. As per the weather, most of the schools have scheduled winter vacations from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026, or hybrid, but on December 25th, it is a holiday. Some schools will have early closure or limited operations on Christmas Eve (December 24). There may be differences in instance; Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir follow the same schedule as Delhi, whereas schools in Goa might have longer holidays.

Regional Variations

In India, Christmas is not a multi-day shutdown like Diwali, but the winter conditions in the northern states extend school closures. Private institutions are required to follow the Department of Education, and parents must check local announcements for updates. Families living in Delhi will not have to worry about attending school during the weekdays when the Christmas celebrations take place after December 25.