Will Congress Finalise Seat Sharing Talks Tomorrow After Meet With RJD Leaders For Bihar

The RJD top brass including its patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti arrived in the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

Published By: Anand Singh
October 13, 2025 04:07:09 IST

Even as the seat sharing deal of the Mahagatbandhan is yet to be finalised, the sources on Sunday indicated that the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will have a meeting with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders to complete the process. 

The RJD top brass including its patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti arrived in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. 

The sources said that the RJD leaders arrived in the national capital for the crucial hearing in the land for job scam case to take place on Monday at a court here. 

The sources said that after the hearing, the RJD leaders are all set to meet Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. 

During the meeting, the source said that the final negotiations will happen as there are some issues in at least our to five seats, which will be sorted out

However, the sources did not reveal the actual timing of the meeting. 

The source further claimed that Kharge in the last three to four days have been in touch with all the alliance partners and has been discussing the development in regards to seat sharing formula. 

Kharge, source revealed that has been in touch with his party leaders too to understand the seats of Congress on which RJD has been claiming to contest this time. 

Thus during the meeting with the RJD leaders, the Congress chief will be also discussing these seats. 

The meeting holds prominence as the Mahagatbandhan is yet to announce seat sharing formula whereas on other hand NDA on Sunday evening announced the seat sharing formula. 

The sources in Congress revealed that the seat sharing talks will be completed Monday evening and first list can be expected late on Monday night or early on Tuesday. 

The source also elaborated that once the seat sharing formula is released, the Mahagatbandhan will also release the joint manifesto for the Bihar polls focusing on all sections of the society. 

The polling for 243 member assembly is set to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11 and counting of votes to take place on November 14. 

The Mahagatbandhan is looking to wrest power from the ruling NDA in this assembly polls. 

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 4:06 AM IST
