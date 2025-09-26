"Will ensure no farmer suffers any losses," says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reaffirmed that the state government would ensure that no farmer suffers any losses and would compensate them under all circumstances.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the state government is going to implement the Bhavantar Scheme (Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS-Bhavantar)) for Soybean crops, showing its commitment to the welfare of farmers in the state.

“If any farmer suffers loss due to the Yellow Mosaic Virus or any natural disasters, we will ensure that no farmer suffers any losses. We will compensate them under all circumstances. The government always stands with the farmers. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to farmer welfare. Our government has ensured that the current MSP rate of Rs 5,328 is met for soybean. They can sell their crop in Mandis, but ensure registration of the crop with the state government. So that if there is a loss or difference from the MSP rate, the state government will repay it to them,” said CM Yadav.

He added, “With the blessings of the successful Prime Minister, farmers will face no difficulties. To compensate for the loss of farmers, we are going to implement the Bhavantar Scheme. Under the scheme, after the registration, if any farmer sells their crop for less than the MSP, we are committed to compensating their losses by depositing the difference in their account.”

The CM also said that the registration process would begin soon, adding that in the past, too, farmers were provided relief for crop losses. Farmer-friendly decisions were taken earlier as well. Assistance was also provided to farmers affected by floods. The government always stands with farmers in times of crisis. A survey is also being conducted to assess the damage caused by yellow mosaic disease. Relief will be provided for the affected crops. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.