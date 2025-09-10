World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: September 10th sees the world take a moment to observe World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to shatter the silence surrounding one of the most pressing public health issues of our era. Suicide takes over 700,000 lives across the world annually, and for India, the youth are among its most vulnerable victims. Student suicides, in fact, have become an increasingly growing concern, with increasing numbers reflecting the colossal academic, social, and emotional burdens being borne by India’s youth.

7.6% of the total suicides in India in 2022 were committed by students, totaling more than 13,000 lives lost in one year, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This is nearly double the figure a decade ago, when student suicides totaled 6,654 in 2013. Alarming, however, are officially awaited figures for 2023 and 2024, though preliminary surveys indicate the trend is further deepening. In a 2024 IC3 Institute report, it was emphasized that student suicides are increasing by 4% each year, which is twice the national average of 2%.

What are the reasons for student suicides?

The causes are conceptually complex and mutually implicated. Academic stress and discontent come to the forefront, given the pressure students face with competitive exams and institutions. Furthermore, the assaults, insults, and negative teacher/student relationships in hostile schools and colleges often contribute to the issue too. Such antagonistic institutional failures undermine estrangement, such as bullying, casteism, and toxic campus cultures.

Issues related to the family also contribute significantly. Domestic conflict, parental abandonment, money trouble, or loss of loved ones are common precipitants. Mental health professionals point out that shame in seeking expert assistance makes the students even more susceptible. In a survey involving 30 universities in multiple states conducted from 2019 to 2023, it was discovered that one out of 10 students reported suicidal ideation over the last year, and one out of 20 reported that they had attempted suicide.

More shocking was the revelation that a third of students who had thought about suicide proceeded to attempt it, highlighting the speed with which thinking can lead to doing.Location-wise, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have the largest student suicide rates. Among these states, aspirational towns with coaching centers and top-rated universities tend to become zones of high incidence, a testament to the outsized weight of expectation carried by young shoulders.

The theme this year, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” encourages actions to unpack harmful stereotypes, reduce stigma, and create safe spaces for discussion. Experts believe that while there traces of a shift in India with respect to suicide awareness and suicide prevention, this cannot stop here. We need systemic change. Educational institutions need to foster compassion, families need to prioritize emotional wealth over material wealth, and governments need to have funding for mental health services and sustainability in equitable mental health facilities.

World Suicide Prevention Day reminds us that behind each statistic, there is an untold story of silence, pressure, and missed pleas for help. The concern about rising student suicides in India needs awareness, but it needs more than that. It needs collective action because to thousands of young people, prevention may even be the difference between hope and despair.

(Disclaimer: This article discusses suicide, which may be distressing for some readers. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, please reach out for help.)

ALSO READ: Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content