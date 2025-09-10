LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

Student suicides in India are rising at an alarming pace, with over 13,000 lives lost annually. On World Suicide Prevention Day 2025, the focus is on breaking stigma and addressing academic, social, and family pressures driving this crisis.

Student suicides in India are rising, driven by pressure, stigma, and isolation (Photo: Canva modified)
Student suicides in India are rising, driven by pressure, stigma, and isolation (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 10, 2025 10:31:17 IST

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: September 10th sees the world take a moment to observe World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to shatter the silence surrounding one of the most pressing public health issues of our era. Suicide takes over 700,000 lives across the world annually, and for India, the youth are among its most vulnerable victims. Student suicides, in fact, have become an increasingly growing concern, with increasing numbers reflecting the colossal academic, social, and emotional burdens being borne by India’s youth.

7.6% of the total suicides in India in 2022 were committed by students, totaling more than 13,000 lives lost in one year, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). This is nearly double the figure a decade ago, when student suicides totaled 6,654 in 2013. Alarming, however, are officially awaited figures for 2023 and 2024, though preliminary surveys indicate the trend is further deepening. In a 2024 IC3 Institute report, it was emphasized that student suicides are increasing by 4% each year, which is twice the national average of 2%.

What are the reasons for student suicides?

The causes are conceptually complex and mutually implicated. Academic stress and discontent come to the forefront, given the pressure students face with competitive exams and institutions. Furthermore, the assaults, insults, and negative teacher/student relationships in hostile schools and colleges often contribute to the issue too. Such antagonistic institutional failures undermine estrangement, such as bullying, casteism, and toxic campus cultures.

Issues related to the family also contribute significantly. Domestic conflict, parental abandonment, money trouble, or loss of loved ones are common precipitants. Mental health professionals point out that shame in seeking expert assistance makes the students even more susceptible. In a survey involving 30 universities in multiple states conducted from 2019 to 2023, it was discovered that one out of 10 students reported suicidal ideation over the last year, and one out of 20 reported that they had attempted suicide.

More shocking was the revelation that a third of students who had thought about suicide proceeded to attempt it, highlighting the speed with which thinking can lead to doing.Location-wise, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have the largest student suicide rates. Among these states, aspirational towns with coaching centers and top-rated universities tend to become zones of high incidence, a testament to the outsized weight of expectation carried by young shoulders. 

The theme this year, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” encourages actions to unpack harmful stereotypes, reduce stigma, and create safe spaces for discussion. Experts believe that while there traces of a shift in India with respect to suicide awareness and suicide prevention, this cannot stop here. We need systemic change. Educational institutions need to foster compassion, families need to prioritize emotional wealth over material wealth, and governments need to have funding for mental health services and sustainability in equitable mental health facilities. 

World Suicide Prevention Day reminds us that behind each statistic, there is an untold story of silence, pressure, and missed pleas for help. The concern about rising student suicides in India needs awareness, but it needs more than that. It needs collective action because to thousands of young people, prevention may even be the difference between hope and despair.

(Disclaimer: This article discusses suicide, which may be distressing for some readers. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, please reach out for help.)

ALSO READ: Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content

Tags: Student suicidesWorld Suicide Prevention DayWorld Suicide Prevention Day 2025

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | GST Reform Is A Process Overhaul, Not Just A Consumption Boost: Sanjeev Sanyal
Cab Driver Found Masturbating In Front Of DU Student, Arrested
2012 Pune Serial Blasts: Bombay HC Releases Accused On Bail After 12 Years In Custody
Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Bengaluru YouTuber Clicks Selfie With Apple CEO Tim Cook
PM Modi Issues Big Statement After Trump’s ‘Looking Forward To Speak’ Post: ‘Close Friends And…’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link
How Much Would It Cost To Build Taj Mahal Today? Price Will Blow Your Mind, It Is…
Morning Energy VS Nighttime Wellness: When Should You Eat Chia Seeds?
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket
World’s Largest Snake Fossil Found in India: Vasuki Indicus Weighed 1,000 Kg and Stretched 49 Feet
Nepal Unrest: Did THIS Soft Drink Brand Funded The GenZ Protest In Nepal?
Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
Did You Know Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish Was First Offered To THIS Bollywood Actress But Then Rakesh Roshan Saw Priyanka Chopra At A Funeral And…
Market Rally Continues: IT Sector Boosts Sensex by 440 Points as Nifty Crosses 25,000 Amid Festive Season
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?
World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Why Are More Students In India Taking Their Own Lives?

QUICK LINKS