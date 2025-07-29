‘Your Insistence On English Reflects Your Mindset’: Nishikant Dubey Slams Opposition Over Languages, Sheds Light On History In Lok Sabha During Op Sindoor Debate

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that a country that does not learn from its history is doomed to ruin. Dubey’s remarks came in response to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s comment that ‘you talk about the past; I will talk about the present’.

The BJP MP was speaking in the lower house during a debate on the Operation Sindoor, which was launched against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Dubey Slammed The Opposition For Their Insistence To Speak Him In English

At the beginning of his speech amid a technical glitch in the translator system, Dubey also said when he was asked to speak in English, “It would have been better if you had asked me to speak in Tamil or Bengali. English is a foreign language, and your insistence on it reflects your mindset.”

Continuing his speech, the BJP MP said that we should always learn from history. “When we discuss in the Parliament, it is mostly either on Kashmir or on China. Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru was not only Rahul and Priyanka’s great-grandfather but also the first Prime Minister of India, “He added.

If a discussion happens, we will raise questions on Pt. Nehru and they should not be disappointed, he further said.

Mentioning Pt Nehru’s book – Glimpses of World History, the Godda MP accused the Congress and the Opposition of taking their ideology from his book in which he wrote ‘Mohammad Ghori was expanding his empire and did no cruelty on Hindu. The BJP MP termed Ghori as a terrorist.

He also took a dig at the Congress over Kashmir issue, saying that the same instrument of accession was signed between India and Kashmir as it was signed with other states. He asked a question about why a special provision under Article 370 was given to Kashmir.

Nishikant Dubey Raised Questions Over Defeat In 1971 China War

Nishikant Dubey also raised questions on the defeat of India during the China War. He said that after the war, all neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Mongolia, and Vietnam, had signed an agreement with China.

Concluding his speech, Dubey said, “After victory in 1971 war against Pakistan then a Hindu Bangladesh must have been created, not Muslim Bangladesh (Hindu Bangladesh Banana Tha, Muslim Bangladesh Nahi).”

