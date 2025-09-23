LIVE TV
Home > India > "Youth unemployment directly related to vote theft," claims Rahul Gandhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 12:09:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that youth unemployment in the country is a direct result of “vote chori” (vote theft) done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the Centre has not looked after the interests of the people and has instead stayed in power by capturing institutions.

“The biggest problem for youth in India is unemployment – and it is directly linked to vote theft. When any government comes to power by winning the trust of the people, its first duty is to provide employment and opportunities to the youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly – they stay in power by stealing votes and holding institutions captive,” the Congress leader posted on X.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1970363411226898582

Due to BJP’s capture of institutions, the country is seeing a decline in jobs, a collapse of recruitment processes, pushing the future of young people in darkness, the Congress leader added.

“The youth of the country works hard, dreams, and struggles for their future. But Mr. Modi is only busy with his PR, getting celebrities to sing his praises, and the profits of billionaires. Breaking the hopes of the youth and making them desperate has become the hallmark of this government,” Gandhi’s post read.

He, however mentioned that the “tide is changing” as the youth of the country will “neither tolerate the looting of jobs nor the theft of votes.”

“Now the situation is changing. The youth of India has realized that the real fight is not just for jobs, but against vote theft. Because as long as elections continue to be stolen, unemployment and corruption will also keep increasing. Now the youth will neither tolerate the looting of jobs nor the theft of votes. Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest patriotism,” he said.

The former Congress President has been repeatedly alleging large scale systematic electoral fraud, claiming that votes of Opposition parties have been specifically targeted. He has said that soon he will release a “hydrogen bomb” of evidence which will unequivocally prove that PM Modi indulged in alleged vote theft.

“We are going to reveal a Hydrogen bomb that is going to devastate completely the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof on what we are saying. I am not saying anything without proof, we have 100 per cent of a number of things that have happened that are going to come out,” Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad on September 20.

During his previous press conferences he had alleged large scale fraudulent addition and deletion of voters.

The Congress leader had said, “We have shown it in Mahadevpura, we have shown in Aland. We are going to show it in such a way that there will no one in India who will doubt Narendra Modi ji has done vote chori and won the election.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bjpcongresselectoral-fraudelectoral-integrityemployment-crisisindian-electionsindian-youthjob-crisisrahul gandhiVote Theftyouth-struggleyouth-unemployment

