Thursday, October 24, 2024
JMM announces its third list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, fielding key incumbents Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon, and Jiga Susaran Horo. Elections set for November.

Jharkhand Elections: JMM Announces Third List of Candidates, Check Details

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) unveiled its third list of candidates on Wednesday, featuring five prominent contenders for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The party has fielded sitting legislators Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon, and Jiga Susaran Horo from the Bishunpur, Chakradharpur, and Sisai constituencies, respectively.

Chamra Linda, who previously won the Bishunpur seat in 2019 by a margin of 17,382 votes, will once again contest from this constituency, facing a strong opposition from the BJP.

Sukhram Oraon, another sitting legislator, secured a victory against BJP’s Laxman Giluwa in Chakradharpur with a margin of 12,234 votes in the last election. Jiga Susaran Horo also returns to the battlefield after defeating BJP’s Dinesh Oraon by an impressive 38,418 votes five years ago.

In addition to these three, the JMM has also nominated Yogendra Prasad from Gomia and Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti (ST) constituencies, both of whom are sitting legislators.

JMM’s Election Strategy

The JMM’s announcement follows its earlier release of two candidate lists, which included Chief Minister Hemant Soren running from Barhait, his wife Kalpana Soren from Gandey, and his brother Basant Soren from Dumka. The JMM has now declared 41 candidates out of 81 assembly seats, with elections to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and results expected on November 23.

In the 2019 elections, the JMM contested 43 seats and secured 30 victories, positioning itself as a dominant political force. This year, the INDIA alliance, comprising JMM, Congress, and other partners, will field candidates for 70 out of the 81 seats, with the remaining seats being shared by the RJD and Left parties.

Previous Election Results

On the other side, the BJP, which was defeated in 2019, will contest 68 seats, with its allies AJSU Party fielding candidates in 10 constituencies, JD(U) in two, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in one. In the last elections, the BJP had secured 25 seats, while the JMM-led alliance managed to wrest power with 47 seats.

As the election date nears, approximately 2.60 crore eligible voters, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, are expected to participate in the democratic process.

