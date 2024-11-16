Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Catch the Miss Universe 2024 finale live from Mexico City! Watch Rhea Singha represent India on November 17 at 6:30 AM IST.

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is nearing its highly anticipated finale, promising an evening of glamour, talent, and cultural celebration. Hosted in the vibrant heart of Mexico City, the event will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss Universe, succeeding Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, who won the prestigious title last year.

This year’s competition features 130 contestants from around the world vying for the coveted crown, making it one of the most diverse editions in the pageant’s history.

Finale Details: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in India

The Miss Universe 2024 finale will take place on November 16 at 8 PM ET and will be streamed live on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. Viewers in India can tune in on November 17 at 6:30 AM IST to catch the event in real time.

India’s representative, Rhea Singha, has already captured attention with her stunning performance in the preliminary rounds and the national costume parade, where she donned an exquisite gilded outfit symbolizing the “Golden Bird.”

Spotlight on the Crown: Lumière de l’Infini

This year, Miss Universe has unveiled a brand-new crown named “Lumière de l’Infini”, translating to “Light of the Infinity.” Designed by the French-Filipino jewelry brand Jewelmer, the crown features 23 lustrous South Sea pearls set in gold, symbolizing elegance and empowerment.

The crown reflects the essence of infinite possibilities and serves as a beacon for the values Miss Universe aims to embody.

The Prestigious Jury Panel

The judging panel for the Miss Universe 2024 finale boasts an impressive lineup of global influencers, including:

  • Emilio Estefan: Grammy-winning music producer and philanthropist.
  • Lele Pons: Venezuelan-American singer, actress, and social media star.
  • Michael Cinco: Renowned Filipino couture designer.
  • Eva Cavalli: Acclaimed Austrian fashion designer.
  • Jessica Carrillo: Mexican journalist and Telemundo TV host.
  • Gianluca Vacchi: Italian entrepreneur and social media sensation.
  • Margaret Gardiner: South African journalist and Miss Universe 1978.
  • Nova Stevens: Canadian model, actress, and activist.
  • Farina: Colombian trailblazer in Latin urban music.
  • Gary Nader: Prominent Lebanese-Dominican art collector.
  • Gabriela Gonzalez: Celebrated Mexican designer.
  • Camila Guiribitey: Cuban philanthropist and social media influencer.

India’s Hopes with Rhea Singha

India is being represented by Rhea Singha, a charismatic and talented contestant who has already made her mark during the competition. Her portrayal of the “Golden Bird” in the national costume parade symbolized India’s rich cultural heritage and resilience.

Rhea is expected to be a strong contender, and her journey is being closely followed by fans back home.

Why Miss Universe 2024 is Unmissable

Miss Universe 2024 is not just a beauty pageant; it’s a celebration of diversity, culture, and empowerment. Contestants from various backgrounds come together to inspire global audiences with their talent, intellect, and advocacy.

With a star-studded jury, dazzling performances, and the unveiling of the iconic crown, the grand finale promises to be a spectacle like no other.

