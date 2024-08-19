Secret To Long Life And Slow Ageing FINALLY Revealed? This Amazon Rainforest Tribe’s Diet Comprises Of…

In the heart of the Amazon rainforest, a semi-nomadic indigenous community known as the Tsimanes thrives, challenging conventional understandings of aging and health.

This group, numbering around 16,000 people, lives a subsistence lifestyle, depending on hunting, foraging, and farming. Over the past two decades, scientists have studied the Tsimanes and uncovered extraordinary findings.

Remarkable physical prowess

Martina Canchi Nate, an 84-year-old Tsimanes woman, demonstrates remarkable physical prowess, effortlessly digging up yucca, cutting down plantain trees, and carrying heavy loads—often outpacing younger members of her community, according to a BBC report.

Such high levels of physical activity are typical among the elderly in this group. Researchers have found that the Tsimanes possess the healthiest arteries ever recorded and that their brains age more slowly than those of people in North America, Europe, and other parts of the world.

The key to the Tsimanes’ exceptional health lies in their active lifestyle, with an average of 16,000 to 17,000 steps taken daily. They spend less than 10 percent of their daylight hours in sedentary activities, a stark contrast to the 54 percent observed in industrialized populations.

Their hunting and gathering routines demand over eight hours of physical activity, often covering distances of 18 kilometers. Their diet is rich in fiber and includes minimal processed foods, alcohol, and tobacco.

The Tsimanes’ diet

The Tsimanes’ diet is composed of 72 percent carbohydrates, 14 percent fats, and the rest is protein, primarily from hunted animals like birds, monkeys, and fish. They avoid fried foods, and this combination of physical activity and nutrient-rich food underpins their impressive health.

A 2017 study published in The Lancet revealed that the Tsimanes have the healthiest arteries ever studied, with 65 percent of those over the age of 75 showing no signs of clogged blood vessels. This contrasts sharply with Americans of the same age, where 80 percent exhibit signs of arterial blockage.

Research has also shown that the Tsimanes experience up to 70 percent less brain atrophy compared to people of the same age in industrialized nations. Remarkably, there are no reported cases of Alzheimer’s among the entire adult population.

Determining the exact ages of the Tsimanes can be challenging, as some struggle with counting. Instead, they rely on mission records or how long they have known each other. Scientists estimate ages based on their children’s ages. For instance, a woman named Hilda is recorded as being 81, though she believes she is 100.

Despite their advancing years, Tsimanes like Juan, 78, and Martina, 84, remain active—Juan continues to hunt, while Martina weaves roofs from jungle plants. However, they acknowledge that these activities are becoming increasingly difficult.

Many Tsimanes do not reach old age. At the start of the study, their average life expectancy was just 45 years; today, it has increased to 50. Researchers have noted that those who live to 80 have typically survived numerous childhood diseases and infections.

They speculate that early infections might contribute to the Tsimanes’ healthy aging, as evidenced by the high levels of pathogens and inflammation found in their bodies, indicating a lifelong battle with infections.

However, the Tsimanes’ way of life is changing. Forest fires have reduced hunting opportunities, leading Juan to start raising livestock. The community now has motorized boats, making markets more accessible and introducing new foods like sugar and oil into their diet.

