LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate elon musk CBI Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar India vs South Africa INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > 10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

Smart individuals keep their cool, practice humility, and demonstrate social awareness in public places, steering clear of actions that might damage their reputation. Their restraint and emotional intelligence are the key factors in gaining respect as well as successfully handling the social encounters.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 1, 2025 14:00:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

The main way of measuring intelligence is not only by knowledge or ability to solve problems but also by the way a person behaves. A highly intelligent person is able to get the right social signals, has emotional intelligence, and is self aware which all affect the way he or she looks in public. A certain way of acting or reacting can indicate that a person is not able to control his or her emotions or is not able to restrain himself or herself, thus the smart ones avoid such behaviors that may give a negative impression of them all the time. Below are 10 behaviors that are usually not seen in public from the highly intelligent people.

10 Behaviors Highly Intelligent People Never Display in Public:

  1. Bragging About Achievements: They seek no affirmation from others. Instead, they let their work shine.

  2. Interrupting Others: They listen intently and consider the others’ points of view.

  3. Reacting Impulsively to Criticism: They keep their cool, taking the time to reflect on the feedback.

  4. Engaging in Gossip: They have no part in the rumor mill or gossip circles as they know that it only puts them in a bad light.

  5. Showing Insecurity Through Comparison: They are not the type to put themselves in competition with others or to derive their self-worth through comparisons.

  6. Overreacting to Minor Setbacks: They do not lose their composure and they do not let the little annoyances get to them, but rather deal with them quietly.

  7. Forcing Their Opinions: They acknowledge others’ opinions and do not make conversations monopolizing.

  8. Displaying Arrogance: True intelligence comes with humility, and they don’t act superior to others.

  9. Excessive Need for Attention: They don’t require constant approval nor do they try to become the focal point of the social situation.

  10. Making Rash Judgments About Others: They are careful not to fall into the trap of snap judgments, as they take the time to observe and think through their opinions.

Highly intelligent people are aware of the influence that restraint, humility, and social consciousness can have. By refraining from exhibiting these behaviors that are not only common but also harmful in public, they are able to uphold their image, gain trust, and form significant connections. Their temperance and emotional intelligence very often lead to them being admired without their having to proclaim their intelligence.

Also Read: 7 Delhi Food Markets That Will Make Every Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Hungry For More

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 2:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: behaviors of intelligent peoplehighly intelligent peopleintelligent behaviorsmart people habitsthings intelligent people never do

RELATED News

At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

7 Delhi Food Markets That Will Make Every Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Hungry For More

From Selling Bhujia For 2 Paisa per Kg To A Rs 90,000-Crore Empire: Meet The Man Behind Haldiram’s Success – Ganga Bishan Agarwal

Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9

Try The Latest Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompt That Turns Your Image Into A 3D Caricature Look

LATEST NEWS

Austrian Beauty Influencer Stefanie Pieper Found Dead Inside Suitcase In Forest, Ex-Lover Peter Confesses To Murder

Karan Aujla Announces Six-City India Tour 2026; Debut Stadium Shows in Delhi & Chandigarh – Full Details Inside

Who is Nikhil Kamath Dating? Zerodha Founder’s Rumoured Girlfriend Once Got Embroiled In A High Profile Legal Case Involving A Late Bollywood Star

Elon Musk Family Tree: How Many Children Does Tesla CEO Have And Who Are Their Mothers?

CAPITAIRE launches succession planning arm, True Legacy

Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer Leak: Real Early Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online, Fans Spot Lucia, New Bike System & Vice City Travel Features

Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi Dances Like There’s No Tomorrow In A Posh London Club On His Birthday, Vijay Mallya Makes A Guest Appearance, Internet Asks, ‘Where Is Sushmita Sen?’

Supreme Court Sounds Alarm Over Digital Arrest Scam, Orders CBI To Probe The Menace Immediately

SC Says ‘No Extension’ for Waqf Property Registration – Applicants Directed to Tribunal

Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Miss India Runner-Up Turned Actress, Now Married To Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ex Naga Chaitanya

10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public
10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public
10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public
10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

QUICK LINKS