10 Things Highly Intelligent People Avoid Doing In Public

The main way of measuring intelligence is not only by knowledge or ability to solve problems but also by the way a person behaves. A highly intelligent person is able to get the right social signals, has emotional intelligence, and is self aware which all affect the way he or she looks in public. A certain way of acting or reacting can indicate that a person is not able to control his or her emotions or is not able to restrain himself or herself, thus the smart ones avoid such behaviors that may give a negative impression of them all the time. Below are 10 behaviors that are usually not seen in public from the highly intelligent people.

10 Behaviors Highly Intelligent People Never Display in Public:

Bragging About Achievements: They seek no affirmation from others. Instead, they let their work shine. Interrupting Others: They listen intently and consider the others’ points of view. Reacting Impulsively to Criticism: They keep their cool, taking the time to reflect on the feedback. Engaging in Gossip: They have no part in the rumor mill or gossip circles as they know that it only puts them in a bad light. Showing Insecurity Through Comparison: They are not the type to put themselves in competition with others or to derive their self-worth through comparisons. Overreacting to Minor Setbacks: They do not lose their composure and they do not let the little annoyances get to them, but rather deal with them quietly. Forcing Their Opinions: They acknowledge others’ opinions and do not make conversations monopolizing. Displaying Arrogance: True intelligence comes with humility, and they don’t act superior to others. Excessive Need for Attention: They don’t require constant approval nor do they try to become the focal point of the social situation. Making Rash Judgments About Others: They are careful not to fall into the trap of snap judgments, as they take the time to observe and think through their opinions.

Highly intelligent people are aware of the influence that restraint, humility, and social consciousness can have. By refraining from exhibiting these behaviors that are not only common but also harmful in public, they are able to uphold their image, gain trust, and form significant connections. Their temperance and emotional intelligence very often lead to them being admired without their having to proclaim their intelligence.

