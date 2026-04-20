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Home > Lifestyle News > Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer

Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer

Fortunately, Delhi is strategically located to offer you several options to plan the most mesmerizing road trips. No matter whether you want to drive to picturesque hill stations, to go camping by the rivers, or just explore India's stunning mountainous regions.

10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer (Photo: Freepik)
10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer (Photo: Freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 20, 2026 17:09:09 IST

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Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer

As soon as the summer heat waves begin in Delhi, you need to leave the concrete jungle immediately to have some fresh air. Fortunately, Delhi is strategically located to offer you several options to plan the most mesmerizing road trips. No matter whether you want to drive to picturesque hill stations, to go camping by the rivers, or just explore India’s stunning mountainous regions, you can always find a suitable option for a memorable summer trip. Read further and discover 10 incredible road trips starting in Delhi this summer! Each road trip starting in Delhi has its unique features that make it special. Prepare your bag, fill up the tank, and go to explore Indian mountains this summer!

1. Delhi to Ladakh

Ladakh

Ladakh

It is the best road trip idea for everyone who is dreaming about a grand adventure in India. A lengthy, tough and exciting road will take you through picturesque landscapes, impressive passes such as Khardung La and other places with otherworldly scenery. The road trip is recommended to be planned for May or September.

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2. Delhi to Auli

Auli

Auli

If cold weather is what you’re craving for with views of the majestic Himalayan range, Auli is the place to be. A winter destination with world-class skiing slopes, Auli becomes the greener side of the coin when summers knock at your door.

3. Delhi to Chandratal Lake

Chandratal

Chandratal

This adventurous drive will lead you to the “Moon Lake.” Located amidst the breathtaking Himalayan range, this off-road drive to one of the prettiest lakes in India should not be missed!

4. Delhi to Kasol

Kasol

Kasol

Kasol is an idyllic destination for anyone seeking a laid-back experience amid the mountains. With views of the Parvati River, Kasol makes an excellent destination for those on a budget with easy access to other destinations like Tosh and Kheerganga.

5. Delhi to Munsiyari

Munsiyari

Munsiyari

A hidden destination that goes by the nickname of “Little Kashmir,” the journey to Munsiyari will not disappoint you at all. It is an exciting experience with stunning views of Panchachuli Peaks.

6. Delhi to Spiti Valley

Spiti

Spiti

Similar to Ladakh but without any crowd, Spiti Valley is known for its barren mountains and ancient monasteries. A drive via Shimla can provide some great views of nature and culture.

7. Delhi to Nainital

Nainital

Nainital

A summer favorite, Nainital is an excellent destination for a short holiday. Nestled in hills and surrounded by the picturesque Naini Lake, this destination is apt for families, couples, and novice road trippers.

8. Delhi to Rishikesh

Rishikesh

Rishikesh

An adventure lover’s dream destination, Rishikesh offers an array of activities. The distance is short and easily reachable within a weekend; it’s famous for activities like river rafting and yoga.

9. Delhi to Tirthan Valley

Tirthan valley

Tirthan valley

For a tranquil experience, head to Tirthan Valley. Renowned for its river, green cover, and proximity to the Great Himalayan National Park, Tirthan Valley is a secluded gem from Delhi.

10. Delhi to Mussoorie

Mussoorie

Mussoorie

“Queen of Hills” Mussoorie is an evergreen destination for all travelers. With its scenic roads and ease of travel, this destination is perfect for beginners.

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Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer

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Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer
Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer
Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer
Ladakh, Auli And Munsiyari: 10 Road Trips From Delhi You Must Take This Summer

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