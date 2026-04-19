Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

In reality, the summer heat and humidity can often make dandruff worse. Firstly, it is important to identify and understand your scalp type.

Summer Scalp Care (Photo: Freepik)
Summer Scalp Care (Photo: Freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 19, 2026 17:21:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

The summer months are just around the corner. As temperatures begin to rise and humidity levels climb, you may have noticed that your scalp starts to feel oilier, itchier, and more uncomfortable. Many people assume dandruff is only a winter problem linked to dryness. In reality, the summer heat and humidity can often make dandruff worse. Firstly, it is important to identify and understand your scalp type. For individuals with a drier scalp, dandruff may appear as fine, powdery flakes that shed easily. In contrast, those with oilier scalps may experience a stickier, itchier form, where flakes tend to clump together, adhere to the scalp, and sometimes even stick to the nails when scratched. The presentation may vary, but the underlying trigger is often similar. 

At the core of dandruff is the overgrowth of a naturally occurring fungus called Malassezia Globosa. Under normal conditions, this microorganism lives harmlessly on the scalp. However, in hot and humid weather, increased sweat and oil production create an ideal environment for it to multiply rapidly.

When Malassezia breaks down excess sebum, it releases by-products that irritate the scalp barrier. This irritation leads to itching, inflammation, and visible flakes. So while flakes are the most noticeable sign, the real issue lies deeper at the microbial level.
One of the biggest misconceptions about dandruff is that it is a one-time problem that can be washed away. Many people switch shampoos frequently or use products that simply remove visible flakes. The flakes may temporarily reduce, but if the fungal overgrowth is not addressed, dandruff often returns. 

You Might Be Interested In

That is why it is important to understand how we choose the right anti-dandruff shampoo. Instead of focusing only on flake removal, we need to ask whether the product targets the root cause. Are the active ingredients scientifically proven to control fungal growth? Are we using a particular anti-dandruff shampoo consistently, with every wash?

Not all anti-dandruff ingredients work in the same way. Some primarily exfoliate the scalp, while others actively inhibit fungal proliferation. For long-term control, ingredients that directly target Malassezia are essential. 
Piroctone Olamine is one such ingredient. It works by disrupting fungal cell function and limiting overgrowth on the scalp. At the same time, it is designed to be gentle enough for regular use. In summer, when the scalp is already exposed to sweat, pollution and environmental stressors, maintaining the balance is especially important. An ingredient that targets the fungus without excessively stripping helps reduce recurrence.

However, even the most effective formulation requires correct usage. Dandruff is a recurring scalp condition, which means the treatment should not stop as soon as you see the flakes disappear. Regular and consistent washing with an effective anti-dandruff shampoo with Piroctine Olamine is key to maintaining control.

There are also simple hygiene practices that support scalp health during summer as shared by Dr. Priyanka Reddy, Founder and chief dermatologist, DNA Skin Clinics.

• Bathe regularly with an anti-dandruff shampoo so as to get rid of the scalp build up and fungus, that could be one of the reasons for dandruff. But be careful not to overwash your hair.
• Reduce sugar, refined carbs, and junk food that increase oil production
• Avoid excess coffee, alcohol, and very spicy foods
• Include omega-3 rich foods like flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish
• Add probiotics like fermented foods for gut health
• Stay well hydrated to regulate scalp and skin balance
• Wash scalp regularly, especially after sweating or workout
• Avoid keeping sweat, oil, or dirt on the scalp for long durations
• Manage stress and ensure adequate sleep to prevent flare-ups
• Limit use of heavy oils, styling products, and greasy hair products
• Ensure adequate intake of zinc, B vitamins, and iron through diet
• Wear loose clothes which are of cooling fabrics, like cotton. Also avoid wearing tight caps which can trap heat on your scalp, leading to an itchy scalp.
• Maintain a healthy weight, as this can contribute to excessive heat build-up in your system.
• Cover your head when moving about in the sun, as this protects you from developing an itchy scalp in summer.
• Keep a track of when you sweat excessively to identify what triggers it

Summer heat may intensify dandruff, but it does not have to define your scalp health. With the right diagnosis, scientifically backed ingredients like Piroctone Olamine, and consistent care, dandruff can be effectively managed. Think of flakes not as a cosmetic inconvenience, but as a signal from your scalp. When you consistently address the root cause rather than just the visible symptoms, a cleaner, healthier and dandruff-free scalp can be maintained in every season.

ALSO READ:  Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dandruff free hairsummer haircaresummer scalp care

RELATED News

Horoscope Weekly, April 20-26: Weekly Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number And Colour

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Smart Financial Habits For Every Zodiac Sign To Follow For Lasting Wealth

Horoscope Today, April 19, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Love, Career, Lucky Number & Colour

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Check Top Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance Behind The Festival

Lyrids Meteor Shower 2026: What It Is, When It Peaks, And How To Watch – Complete Guide To Timing And Skywatching

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: 15-Year-Old Survivor Breaks Silence Finally, Travels 250 km To Expose Exploitation Racket- Her Revelations Will Shock You

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise
Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise
Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise
Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

QUICK LINKS