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Home > Entertainment News > Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up to embrace parenthood once again. On Sunday, the couple shared the happy news through a joint post, featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story (PHOTO: IG)
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 19, 2026 17:10:28 IST

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Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up to embrace parenthood once again. On Sunday, the couple shared the happy news through a joint post, featuring their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. Deepika kept the caption simple, adding just two evil eye emojis. Here’s a quick look at their journey together over the years:

2012: Where It All Began

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first crossed paths at an award show. Ranveer later recalled being completely mesmerised by her. In an interview with Filmfare, he said, “First of all, I saw her from behind… she’s wearing this silver thing and she is so tall, man I couldn’t believe that anybody could look like that.”

Their real connection, however, blossomed on the sets of Ram Leela the same year. Speaking on Koffee With Karan, Ranveer described the 
moment he saw Deepika at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s home for a script reading. “The heavy doors opened, the sea breeze rushed in, and there she was in white chikankari, her hair flowing… I was like, ‘Oh My God.’”

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Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali played a pivotal role in their love story—not just by casting them in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, but also by being part of a memorable early moment in their relationship. It was at his home that Deepika once asked Ranveer to remove a piece of crab stuck in her teeth—a moment they often joke sealed their bond.

Though sparks flew, Deepika admitted she wasn’t initially looking for anything serious. “I was single and he had just come out of a 
relationship. I wanted to be single for a while,” she shared. Despite keeping things open at the time, she confessed she would always find her way back to Ranveer.

2015: The Secret Engagement

The couple revealed on Koffee With Karan that they got engaged as early as 2015, while still keeping their relationship under wraps. Ranveer shared that he proposed during a holiday in the Maldives.

“In 2015, I proposed to her… before anyone else could, I decided to,” he said, recalling how he secretly carried the ring on their trip. Without overthinking or seeking formal approvals, he followed his instinct. Deepika said yes—and the engagement remained a secret for three years.

2016: Making It Public

By 2016, the two were more open about their relationship. Fans spotted subtle yet telling moments—like Deepika mouthing “I love you” to Ranveer during an IIFA performance, and the couple being seen holding hands at public events.

2018: The Wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. They honoured both their cultures with two wedding ceremonies—Konkani and Sindhi. The announcement was simple and heartfelt, shared via their wedding invite on Instagram.

2024: Welcoming Their First Child

The couple announced their first pregnancy on February 29, 2024, with a sweet Instagram post featuring baby-themed emojis and a September due date.

On September 8, 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, sharing the news with a heartfelt message: “Welcome Baby Girl! 08.09.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.”

They introduced Dua to the world during Diwali celebrations on October 20, 2025, posting family pictures of the three of them in traditional attire.

Over the years, Deepika and Ranveer have not only built a strong personal bond but also shared a successful professional journey, starring together in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, Finding Fanny, and Cirkus. As they step into this new chapter of their lives, it’s yet another milestone in a love story that continues to grow.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Gaurav Taneja? Inside Youtuber’s Rs 10 Crore Gurgaon Farmhouse Turning Rustic Charm To Modern Amenities

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Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

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Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

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Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy
Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy
Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy
Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

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