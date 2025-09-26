LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?

Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?

Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad are seeing are major shifts in public health patterns, with lifestyle-related nontransmissible diseases becoming gradually prevalent. Urban atmospheres driven by an amalgamation of sedentary routines, poor dietary habits, and environmental factors appears to be the root cause. Experts are recommending to…

Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 26, 2025 11:52:59 IST

Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad are seeing are major shifts in public health patterns, with lifestyle-related nontransmissible diseases becoming gradually prevalent. In fact, most of the Indian cities including metros are showing concerns over rising rates of hypertension. Urban atmospheres driven by an amalgamation of sedentary routines, poor dietary habits, and environmental factors appears to be the root cause.

 Verified Hypertension Prevalence in Urban India

There are around 22.6% of adults aged 15–49 in India have hypertension, as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019–21), with prevalence higher amongst men around 24.1% compare to women which is 21.2%. All these figures show both who were previously diagnosed and are now identified cases over blood pressure measurements during the survey.

However, comprehensive city-level prevalence rates are limited, accessible municipal and localized studies advise that urban areas, specifically major metros, show higher than average hypertension levels.

For instance, a study stated that more than 25% of adults in Mumbai may have hypertension, as per the data of the local health department. In Hyderabad, one more city survey indicated more than 35% prevalence, yet this figure is not represented nationally. Additionally, data for Bangalore is more variable, with some urban samples illustrates more than 25% rates, mainly amongst older and more educated populations. 

Environmental and Lifestyle Contributors to Hypertension and Anxiety

Air pollution, less physical activities, consumption of processed food, and stress related to work are some of the major factors linked with elevated blood pressure in Urban and semi-urban areas.

Still, certain studies linking air pollution to hypertension in Indian cities are going on, global research has revealed associations between long-term exposure to PM2.5 particulate matter and increased hypertension risk. Though, the frequently cited figure, a 5.2% increase in hypertension per 10 μg/m³ rise in PM2.5, is not decisively verified in Indian surroundings.

Hypertension and Anxiety: Call for Preventive Measures and Early Detection

In spite of the known risks, more than 40% of hypertensive adults in India are undiagnosed, according to some research. Experts are recommending to improve routine, encouraging healthier diets, and promoting regular physical activity to manage these rising issues in urban health.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Makes Buying Easier In India: No Cost EMI, Cashback, And Trade-In Offers

Tags: anxietyanxiety signsbangalorecity anxietydelhihyderabadhypertension riskhypertension triggersmumbaisemi-urban citiessugar and hypertensionUrban cities

RELATED News

26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas
From Local Struggles to Global Stages: The Inspirational Journey of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani
Vijay Varma’s Festive Fashion: 5 Looks To Steal This Season
TEDx IEM Salt Lake Inspires with Theme ‘Ctrl+Alt+Del’
VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style

LATEST NEWS

Bobby Deol Opens Up: Alcoholism Made Him Scary To Family, Sober Over A Year Now
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases 'F1', 'Top Gun', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' follow-ups, details inside
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa's leisure market
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation
Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?
Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?
Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?
Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?

QUICK LINKS